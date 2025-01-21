10 best anime movies to watch while waiting for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc trilogy

Today we bring you the 10 best anime movies as the wait for the trilogy of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc is likely going to be a long one. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was produced by Ufotable, an esteemed studio known for developing deeply detailed animation and eliciting emotional beats.

The new trilogy will pit Tanjiro and company directly against Muzan and the Upper Moons, bringing intense fights and intensely emotional moments in the meantime.

As the wait drags on, anime has no end of cinematic experiences to savor in the meantime, works that echo the themes and artistry of Demon Slayer. From poignant sagas about family and the will to survive to action-fueled supernatural wonders, these 10 best anime movies provide the perfect blend of heart, adventure, and artistry to help tide fans over.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

Your Name, Akira, and 8 other best anime movies to watch while waiting for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc trilogy

1) Your Name (Kimi no Na wa)

One of the best anime movies Kimi no Na Wa (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name, from CoMix Wave Films, follows two teenagers, Taki and Mitsuha, who, inexplicably, swap bodies across time and space. And as they learn their bond, and struggle against fate to save a small town, the movie has just the right mix of emotion and urgency like Tanjiro’s quest to protect Nezuko.

Your Name carries much of the same emotion that Ufotable brings to Demon Slayer, and its animation is certainly just as dazzling, making it one of the best anime movies out there.

2) Akira

One of the best anime movies Akira (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Set in the dystopic Neo-Tokyo, the genre-defining Akira, animated by Tokyo Movie Shinsha, chronicles Kaneda and Tetsuo as their worlds unstitched amidst political tumult and psychic abilities. The grimy setting and over-the-top action scenes are reminiscent of Demon Slayer’s high-stakes showdowns with the demons.

Much like with Tanjiro, the characters deal with immense power, the consequences of wielding that power, and what it means to be a soul that fights for righteousness, haunted by their past actions, thus creating an enthralling narrative that is filled to the brim with breathtaking animation — an aesthetic that would go on to represent modern anime.

3) Spirited Away

One of the best anime movies Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved Studio Ghibli feature Spirited Away whisks its audience away to an alluring, magical realm, in which a girl named Chihiro meets all sorts of spirits and obstacles to save her parents. Like Demon Slayer, its narrative carefully balances gut-wrenching visuals with a hero willing to protect their relatives against overwhelming odds.

Ghibli’s hand-drawn animation and detailed world-building reflect the immersive quality of Ufotable’s handiwork, so this is a treat for fans who can’t wait for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc.

4) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

One of the best anime movies Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Image via Ufotable)

Dusting off an integral part of the Demon Slayer saga, Mugen Train follows Tanjiro as he, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke embark on a mission aboard a possessed train alongside the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku. Ufotable tops itself with gorgeous fight choreography and emotional storytelling exploring duty and sacrifice.

If Ufotable’s ability to capture the high-stakes battles and heartbreaking moments of the film is any indication, they’ve set up the next scale perfectly for the weave, a trilogy adapted from the Infinity Castle Arc.

5) Princess Mononoke

One of the best anime movies Princess Mononoke (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke tells a tale of the literal conflict between industrial expansion and nature through the eyes of Ashitaka, a young warrior cursed by a demonic boar. The film has themes that echo those in Demon Slayer, whether fighting against curses or hoping for peace in a world riven by strife.

Similar to Tanjiro, Ashitaka attempts to save others, confronting moral conflicts, and Ghibli’s rich animation processes the epic battle scenes and enchanted world.

6) Violet Evergarden: The Movie

One of the best anime movies Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Kyoto Animation’s Violet Evergarden: The Movie serves as a gut-wrenching final chapter in Violet’s growth as she learns to face her emotions and guide others toward closure. Similar to the gentle way Tanjiro battles demons, Violet’s tale is one of empathy and character development.

The same meticulous attention to detail and emotionally charged narrative that makes Demon Slayer so impactful is present in spades in Kyoto Animation, which makes this one of the best anime movies for fans who want emotional depth in their anime.

7) Attack on Titan: Chronicle

One of the best anime movies Attack on Titan: Chronicle (Image via Wit Studio)

Like the first readjustment, Wit Studio’s Attack on Titan: Chronicle whittles the first three seasons of the series into a tense feature film. This action-oriented film features humanity’s battle against monstrous Titans, as well as survival and discovering harsh truths, all of which are themes you’ll find in Demon Slayer.

The fluid animation and high-stakes fights reflect Ufotable’s talent for showcasing blood-pumping combat, allowing audiences to get their fix until the Infinity Castle Arc comes about.

8) A Silent Voice

One of the best anime movies A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Kyoto Animation does it again, with a heart-wrenching narrative of redemption and forgiveness in A Silent Voice. Shoya, a boy who bullied Shoko, a deaf girl, in her elementary school, decides he needs to make amends.

This emotional exploration of compassion and personal growth mirrors Tanjiro’s journey, himself an empathetic presence even in relation to his enemies. Spectacular animation and beautiful themes make this a must for fans who love the emotional nuance in Demon Slayer.

9) Jujutsu Kaisen 0

One of the best anime movies Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 serves as a prequel to the hit anime series, following Yuta Okkotsu, a boy who is cursed by the spirit of his childhood friend. Yuta must confront dark sorcerers with the guidance of Satoru Gojo, who helps him learn to harness his unbelievable powers.

The film’s explosive battles and supernatural elements recall Demon Slayer’s breathless confrontations, while MAPPA’s eye-popping visual style rivals Ufotable’s dazzle in making instant-classic, high-stakes action come to life.

10) Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko)

One of the best anime movies Weathering With You (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

CoMix Wave Films’ Weathering With You is yet another one of the best anime movies from Makoto Shinkai, which follows Hodaka and Hina, two teens struggling to make ends meet in Tokyo while dealing with Hina’s power to control the weather.

Much like Demon Slayer’s focus on sibling bonds, the movie emphasizes the things that people do out of love for their family. Its gorgeous animation and the emotional storyline are in the same vein as Ufotable and its prowess at marrying visual beauty with an emotional story.

The reasons these films are ideal for Demon Slayer fans

Fans are awaiting an incredibly artistic, well-captured, and emotionally moving return to Tanjiro and the gang as Ufotable returns us to the story with their Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc trilogy. Until then, these 10 films share similar concepts with Chenxin's family drama, providing a build to the emotional, and visual energy of Demon Slayer.

Whether it is the magical realism of CoMix Wave Films, the emotionally resonant masterpieces of Kyoto Animation, or the action-forward titles of MAPPA and Wit Studio, each movie captures an essence that corresponds with all the things that endear Demon Slayer to fans.

So pop the popcorn, queue up these cinematic gems, and get ready to dig into some incredible artistry when it comes to anime. That way, when the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc finally drops, you’ll be more than ready.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback