10 anime to watch if you like Akira

Akira is widely regarded as one of the most influential anime films ever. Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo and released in 1988, this film greatly impacted anime and animation worldwide with its incredibly detailed art and animation, complex storyline, and dynamic characters.

If you're a fan of Akira and are looking for some similar titles to enjoy, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will go through 10 of the best anime to watch if you like this classic cyberpunk film. From mind-bending science fiction to dystopian tales, here are some amazing shows and films that any Akira fan will certainly appreciate.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 must-see anime for fans of Akira

1. Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell (Image via Production I.G)

Like Akira, Ghost in the Shell is considered one of the pioneers of the cyberpunk genre in anime. First released as a movie in 1995 and later spawning various TV series, Ghost in the Shell is set in a futuristic world filled with cyborg augmentations where the line between technology and humanity has been completely blurred.

With its philosophical themes, dazzling visuals, haunting musical score, and a strong female protagonist in the form of Motoko Kusanagi, Ghost in the Shell is a must-watch for any fan of high-concept sci-fi anime.

2. Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain (Image via Triangle Staff)

A highly cerebral and avant-garde anime series, Serial Experiments Lain delves deep into concepts of technology, perception, identity, consciousness, and existence itself. The show revolves around Lain Iwakura, an isolated 14-year-old girl who discovers that the barrier between the real and virtual worlds is not as rigid as it seems.

With its experimental visuals, ominous atmosphere, and nonlinear storytelling, Lain shares much of Akira's bold, creative spirit. It is perfect for viewers looking for a mind-bending and philosophical cyberpunk watch.

3. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Like Akira, Neon Genesis Evangelion pushed the boundaries of what animation could achieve in terms of visual spectacle and storytelling ambition when it premiered in 1995.

Directed by the legendary Hideaki Anno, Evangelion revolutionized mecha anime with its deep psychological examination of its damaged characters as they battle mysterious alien invaders.

With its apocalyptic storyline, avant-garde visuals, iconic giant biomechs, and unrestrained creative vision, Evangelion shares a lot of elements with Akira that helped redefine anime for the modern age. Any fan of this medium should consider watching this hugely influential modern classic.

4. Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Considered by many critics and fans as one of the greatest anime series ever made, Cowboy Bebop is a hugely entertaining and stylish space western following a crew of bounty hunters aboard the spaceship Bebop.

Blending elements from classic American films, Hong Kong action flicks, film noir, and jazz music, Cowboy Bebop features thrilling action sequences and rewarding character development that complement its gorgeous animation and sublime musical score.

While the setting and mood may differ greatly from Akira's dystopian Neo-Tokyo, Cowboy Bebop shares its flair for visual creativity and subtle character moments that have made both shows iconic and critically acclaimed over the years.

5. Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue (Image via Madhouse)

For viewers who enjoyed Akira's psychological tension and intrigue, Satoshi Kon's directorial debut, Perfect Blue, is another excellent anime movie choice. When pop star Mima Kirigoe leaves her successful group to become an actress, she descends into a nightmarish world where the lines between fantasy and reality completely break down.

Like Akira's psychic children and revolutionary factions, Perfect Blue utilizes elements of the thriller genre to weave a complex tale about identity and sanity. With its gripping psychological tension and visual inventiveness, Perfect Blue is a perfect watch for fans seeking a darker, cerebral experience.

6. Paprika

Paprika (Image via Madhouse)

Another mind-bending anime film helmed by the great Satoshi Kon, Paprika, centers around revolutionary technology that allows therapists to enter patients' dreams. Naturally, such a device gets stolen for nefarious purposes, and it's up to a genius psychiatrist named Paprika to journey into dreams and uncover a twisted conspiracy.

With stunning psychedelic visuals, boundary-pushing ideas, memorable characters, and engaging mystery/thriller elements, Paprika shares a lot of strengths with Akira while also having plenty to make it a wholly unique and entertaining sci-fi anime classic.

7. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

One of the best sci-fi anime series in recent years, Steins;Gate starts out as the lighthearted misadventures of an amateur inventor and his friends before events turn very dark into a gripping time travel thriller.

Without getting too much into spoiler territory, the show features several interesting ideas about choice, causality, and the potential unintended consequences of meddling with theoretical physics.

While the animation style differs greatly from Akira's distinct look, Steins;Gate nails many of the same notes regarding high-concept science fiction ideas and tense plotting that should greatly appeal to fans of the genre.

8. Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

In a post-apocalyptic future where humans live in utopian domed cities, Ergo Proxy follows an investigator named Re-l Mayer searching for truth in a series of strange murders apparently committed by robots, which should not even be possible.

Like Akira's revolutionary elements and dangerous psychic children, Re-l's journey leads her down a rabbit hole where she discovers some dark secrets about this strange new world.

With its beautifully realized anime visuals, philosophical themes, engrossing mystery plotline, and gritty dystopian setting, Ergo Proxy is a fantastic choice for viewers looking for titles with tones and ambition matching Akira.

9. Paranoia Agent

Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse)

Helmed by the legendary late director Satoshi Kon, Paranoia Agent is a dark and eccentric anime series exploring chaos and madness through the story of Lil' Slugger, a mysterious figure who starts physically assaulting random people with a bent golden baseball bat.

Two eccentric detectives attempt to uncover the truth behind Lil' Slugger and his strange attacks spreading like a virus throughout the city. As things take several surreal turns, the show becomes a riveting psychological thriller with resonant commentary about societal pressures and psychology.

Bold, unpredictable, and captivating, Paranoia Agent epitomizes the same unconventional ambition that made Akira such a hugely influential anime film.

10. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a dystopian future where a person's likelihood of criminal activity can be quantified and monitored through advanced technology, rookie inspector Akane Tsunemori joins an elite police unit hunting down potential criminal offenders.

However, after witnessing its shocking shortcomings, Akane starts to question the very system she has sworn to serve. Like many great sci-fi stories, Psycho-Pass uses its intriguing futuristic premise to provide insightful social commentary and tell an exciting crime thriller plot that keeps viewers hooked throughout its run.

With visuals and a mature tone reminiscent of Akira, Psycho-Pass is easy to recommend for classic film fans seeking gritty and thought-provoking anime.

Conclusion

Whether you're interested in the psychological depth, the dystopian settings, the philosophical musings, or simply the stunning animation that makes Akira a standout, there's plenty in the anime world to satisfy those cravings.

The 10 anime listed above offer a mix of similar themes, styles, and storytelling ambitions that should appeal to fans of Akira and newcomers alike, proving that the legacy of Katsuhiro Otomo's masterpiece continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.