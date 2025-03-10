Boruto’s Uzuhiko may represent his Uzumaki heritage more than fans think

The time skip in the Boruto saga has brought forth a lot of changes. The tone of the story has changed from bright and happy to dark and sad, and the themes of the story that were Shonen-esque are increasingly looking like Seinen as time has passed. The plot of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, which once appeared simple, now appears more complex as each chapter gets released.

While most of the characters have remained the same as they were in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the titular character has a change in power and ability. Right from the beginning of the Boruto saga, the young Uzumaki had limitless potential, but in Two Blue Vortex, that potential came to the fore.

During the time skip, the young Uzumaki was first trained by Sasuke Uchiha, and when Sasuke was bitten by the claw grime, it fell on Kashin Koji, a clone of Jiraiya, to teach him. Many abilities were drilled into Boruto, but the one that has become his signature move is the Uzuhiko Rasengan.

The origins of the Uzuhiko Rasengan is yet to be shown in Two Blue Vortex, but that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with theories. One theory by fans is that the Uzuhiko Rasengan has origins from Boruto’s Uzumaki ancestry. While some fans have laughed at this claim, there may be some truth to it.

The Uzuhiko Rasengan might be a sealing jutsu that is born from a contract the Young Uzumaki has made with the Earth. Here is a breakdown of how the Uzuhiko Rasengan might be connected to the young Uzumaki’s roots.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and might contain spoilers.

How the Uzuhiko Rasengan reflects Boruto’s ancestry

Kirin and the Uzuhiko Rasengan both use nature (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among jutsu, the Uzuhiko Rasengan is the most enigmatic, it is unlike its predecessor, the Rasengan. Like the typical ninjutsu, it uses chakra, but at the same time, various caveats have to be fulfilled before the jutsu is used.

The first caveat is that Boruto has to stay rooted to the ground to prepare the jutsu, the second caveat is that he has to use the planet’s rotation to launch the jutsu. The first caveat is not odd in the ninja world as various jutsu require lengthy preparation— a good example is Sage Mode. What makes the Uzuhiko weird is the second caveat.

The Uzuhiko Rasengan uses an unchangeable part of nature— the Earth’s rotation. The only other technique in the Narutoverse that has used nature to this degree is Sasuke Uchiha’s lightning jutsu, Kirin. Kirin also required a lot of preparation before it was launched, and when the technique was used in Naruto, it allowed Sasuke to control lightning from the sky.

However, the difference between Kirin and the Uzuhiko Rasengan are vast. The first difference is that Sasuke has to influence weather conditions by sending fire jutsu into the sky. That fire influences the clouds and causes rains. Lightning is released from that rain, and then the Kirin is launched from the sky.

Boruto can’t influence the Earth’s rotation. If there’s anything the series has shown viewers, it’s that he is influenced by the Earth’s rotation instead. This is where the comparison to any other ninjutsu falls flat, and where the fan theory begins to hold weight.

Kashin Koji might be responsible for teaching the young Uzumaki Uzuhiko Rasengan (Image via Shueisha)

Some fans are saying that the Uzuhiko is firmly rooted in the Uzumaki clan. Considering the fact that Boruto spent a great deal of time with the man who can see multiple timelines unfolding, who better to show him a world where Uzumaki exists, and the Uzuhiko Rasengan is a product of that existence.

What’s making fans arrive at this conclusion is the nature of Uzuhiko. When Boruto uses the Uzuhiko on Code in Two Blue Vortex, it leaves the Pseudo-Otsutsuki in a state of perpetual distress.

That distress only stops after the Uzuhiko is released by the young Uzumaki. This mechanism is a bit similar to Sealing Jutsu, and from the history of Naruto, there is one clan endowed with so many sealing techniques—the Uzumaki clan.

Like the Reaper Death God Seal, Uzuhiko Rasengan might stem from the young Uzumaki making a deal with the God of planet Earth. This might be why the jutsu requires a lot of preparation, as Sealing Jutsu takes time.

Final thoughts

Sealing jutsu is an Uzumaki clan specialty— even the Reaper Death God Seal used by many Konoha ninja can be attributed to the same clan. However, if the Uzuhiko Rasengan is a sealing jutsu, it might signify that the Boruto saga will end in tragedy. For a sealing jutsu as powerful as that, it has to come with consequences— one that fans would have to wait to see.

