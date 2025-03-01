Two Blue Vortex could be building up a major full-circle moment with Boruto's jacket

The Boruto Saga is jam-packed with so many moments, from Boruto and Naruto bonding to bringing down Momoshiki to the rise of Kawaki. This series has successfully carried the torch from Naruto Shippuden and is carving out a path for itself.

Ad

Like the original Naruto, many parts of the series rely on full-circle moments. These are situations in a story where characters return to where they began or their predecessor began after gaining a lot of experiences. A good example in Naruto is when the protagonist and antagonist meet at the Valley of the End to do their final battle. This was not just a full circle moment because the two characters fought there before, it was a full circle moment because several reincarnations of Indra and Asura have fought in the same place.

Ad

Trending

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations also has its full circle moment and it involves Boruto and Naruto. Boruto tosses Naruto’s jacket in anger because he sees Naruto’s ideals as pointless. After he sees Naruto protect him and other civilians from dying, Boruto begins to understand what it truly means to be a Ninja. The young Uzumaki then dons Naruto’s old jacket and heads off to battle the Otsutsuki.

This moment will most likely repeat itself in Two Blue Vortex, and the ninja who will most likely be involved is Himawari. This time around, it might not be Naruto’s jacket, but Boruto’s, as it will signify Boruto taking his place at the center of the Narutoverse and Himawari being his successor.

Ad

Here is how the Boruto saga has used clothing to help its storytelling.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How Boruto uses clothing in its storytelling

Himawari coming across the young Uzumaki's jacket might undo the effects of Omnipotence (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Boruto Saga differs from its successor in many aspects, and the areas it shows a huge difference between Naruto Shippuden and Naruto is in its themes and pacing. The themes of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are inverted in its successor, and the story doesn’t suffer as a result—instead, it thrives. Another difference between the two is pacing. Due to the chapters of the series being updated monthly, a lot of the story is heavily condensed.

Ad

Normally, stories suffer when there is not enough room to breathe, but due to the skilled hands of Ikemoto and Kishimoto, viewers remain glued to their pages whenever a new chapter is released. A lot of this is due to the subplots being told alongside the main plot. One way the Boruto Saga tells its stories is through clothing and no clothing has more significance than the ones worn by the Uzumaki.

Ad

When Naruto and Sasuke meet for the first time, they talk about the essence of ninjas. Naruto talks about how things are different now and that the current ninja might not possess the same grit. Sasuke disagrees and says the essence of ninjas is always the same. When Naruto is kidnapped by Momoshiki and Kinshiki, the young Uzumaki dons Naruto’s grimy clothing, this coincides with Sasuke’s point and also proves that the might of ninjas is strongest when they fight for one another. It is a full circle, as the son is now in the position of the father.

Ad

Naruto’s uniform encapsulates all the struggles he has faced as a Ninja, and when the young Uzumaki wears the uniform, it serves as a rite of passage. The young Uzumaki takes his place as the center of the Narutoverse. However, the effect of Omnipotence has made the center of the Narutoverse, Kawaki.

Kawaki's lies might unravel if Himawari comes across the young Uzumaki's uniform (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Kawaki has successfully lived his lie that he is the son of the Hokage. Many Konoha Shinobi are beginning to have doubts. One of them is Himawari, Naruto's daughter. The perfect way for her to snap free of the clutches of Omnipotence is for her to come across the young Uzumaki’s old uniform.

Ad

The young Uzumaki’s old uniform might hold more significance in Two Blue Vortex. It might contain pictures or trinkets that remind Himawari of life before Omnipotence. If the uniform was used for battle, there is a chance that the sleeve is torn due to a Rasengan. The only person who can use a Rasengan in the entire Narutoverse at the moment, apart from Konohamaru, is Boruto. This will automatically make Kawaki not the son of Naruto.

Ad

Final thoughts

Accessories also play a major part in the story. One accessory that is ignored in Two Blue Vortex is Sasuke’s sword. When Sasuke gets bitten by a Claw Grime, the young Uzumaki picks up his sword. The sword performs the same role in the story as Naruto’s jacket and also shows something more interesting. When the sword enters the young Uzumaki’s possession, he becomes the savior of the world as he embodies the will of both Indra and Asura.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback