Himawari's affinity to Kurama's chakra in Boruto Two Blue Vortex isn't surprising and Naruto: The Last movie proves it

Himawari is the latest Jinchūriki in the Narutoverse. In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 9, a tiny Kurama resurrected inside her as she battled with Jura. While it was surprising for most viewers to see Kurama alive as he died during Naruto's fight with Isshiki, the biggest shock was seeing the Kyubi in Naruto’s daughter.

Himawari, unlike Naruto, was able to tap into Kurama’s abilities quickly. She used the enhanced speed and strength to buy time for her friends and even used a Bijuu bomb.

Himawari’s relationship with her tailed beast is unlike anything the Narutoverse has ever seen. Where most tailed beasts have to be sealed into human beings to function, Kurama just sprouted into Himawari. This has led many fans to talk about this difference.

Trending

Kurama could have resurrected anywhere else, but he resurrected Himawari in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. This might look like a coincidence, but this plan has been set in motion since Naruto: The Last Movie. This is proof of amazing writing by Kishimoto and now, Ikemoto.

What makes Himawari a perfect candidate for Kurama is two things. Her Hyuga and Uzumaki, another factor mentioned in Naruto: The Last Movie is her mother having Hamura’s chakra. Here is more about Himawari and Kurama being a perfect fit.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

What makes Himawari a perfect fit for Kurama in

Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Himawari using her Byakugan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kurama’s resurgence in Boruto Two Blue Vortex was welcomed, but his appearance in Himawari was dismissive. Many fans called his reappearance a symptom of lazy writing but is far from that. Kurama's return to Boruto Two Blue Vortex was teased as far back as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Daemon nearly attacks Himawari in chapter 77 but is held back by Boruto who tells him that his sister is not a Shinobi. Despite Boruto’s statement, he still feels a certain intensity from her. That’s the place where her Jinchūriki status was first teased.

Himawari is currently the perfect fit for a tailed beast in Narutoverse. Her affinity stems from her awakening the Byakugan, she also has Uzumaki blood flowing through her. These conditions are similar to those of the Otsutsuki. Hinata might have also passed Hamura's chakra to her.

According to Nine Tails in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Himawari has a better affinity to his chakra than anyone ever including Naruto. He says this despite Naruto being Asura Otsutsuki's incarnation and using the tailed beast power, unlike anyone in the Narutoverse. The only thing that differentiates Naruto from Himawari is genetics.

Most Jinchūriki of Nine Tails have been Uzumaki, none have had the combination of Uzumaki and Hyuga Blood. Himawari possesses this genetic advantage, and due to her awakening her Byakugan, she is naturally similar to the Otsutsuki, more than any other human. She is different from the likes of Kawaki, Boruto, and Code who became Otsutsuki due to their Karma, her genetics make her a perfect fit for the Jinchūriki.

Final thoughts

Throughout the Narutoverse, there hasn’t been any Jinchūriki like Himawari. Due to her Otsutsuki lineage and her awakened Byakugan, the character she is most similar to is Kaguya.

Ikemoto and Kishimoto might be trying to recreate the dynamic that the first Otsutsuki on earth had. Kawaki bears similarities to Isshiki and due to omnipotence, Himawari might side with him. This adds layers to the conflict shown in Boruto Two Blue Vortex and might be an ingredient for exciting battles to come.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback