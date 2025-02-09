Momoshiki's plans in Boruto may be much more complex than fans think

The Boruto saga is a breath of fresh air in the Narutoverse. The sequel builds upon the work of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden but still manages to give a fresh spin on it. One way it thrives is through how it focuses on the Otsutsuki.

The power system of Naruto is an Otsutsuki invention and Boruto doubles down on this and involves more of the alien race in the story. One way it does this is through Momoshiki.

Momoshiki’s role at first, is a throwback to the ending battles of Naruto Shippuden, but once he’s defeated, it becomes something else. He transfers his Karma to Boruto and slowly begins to take over his body. Kawaki, in a bid to stop the resurgence of another Otsutsuki, kills Boruto.

Trending

Momoshiki resurrects Boruto and even holds conversations with the young Uzumaki, promising to take over his body, instead of resurrecting through his body. After Eida’s Omnipotence, Momoshiki still tries to take over the young Uzumaki’s body by sowing despair into the ninja’s mind. This plan is unsuccessful as Boruto quickly finds allies in Sasuke and goes rogue.

Since that incident, Momoshiki has been quiet in the Narutoverse. This has led fans to ponder on what plans the Otsutsuki might have. Here is what Momoshiki might be planning.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

What Momoshiki might be planning in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Momoshiki after consuming Kinshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Momoshiki’s plans heavily hinge on Boruto’s Karma. Karmas are primarily used for Otsutsuki resurrection after they have finished devouring a planet. With their Karma, they take the ability of an individual they have possessed as long as their prior abilities and gain powers in the process. That’s the Otsutsuki cycle.

Recent events in the Narutoverse have changed the Otsutsuki cycle for Momoshiki. The event is the young Uzumaki's death. Due to the young ninja’s death, Momoshiki can’t return to life. The only option left for him is to make Boruto’s body his.

Every action he has taken so far is for this outcome. However, his plans fail when Sasuke supports Boruto. This was a misstep in his calculations and also proof that his ability to see into the future is not entirely correct.

Though Momoshiki has been quiet in recent times, the Otsutsuki might be planning to pull one of the greatest upsets in anime. The reason for Momoshiki having a higher chance of success this time around is none other than Kashin Koji.

Kashin Koji’s ability to see all possible futures might be responsible for Momoshiki’s plans succeeding. Momoshiki has already hinted at being able to see fragments of a future other than his own, and Kashin Koji in Two Blue Vortex has mentioned that anyone who has a strong effect on the timeline is a singularity. While he calls Boruto, Eida, and himself singularities, he fails to mention the being residing in the young Uzumaki.

This means two things: Kashin Koji doesn’t want the young Uzumaki to make terrible decisions because of fear. It could also mean that Kashin Koji is not aware of the Otsutsuki’s presence and that is a bigger problem. Momoshiki exists and despite his being quiet, he is still capable of messing with the whole timeline.

Momoshiki possesing his vessel (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Momoshiki’s ability to see parts of the future could also improve from being close to Kashin Koji. Due to the clone being able to see many futures, there is a chance that Momoshiki just needs to peer into the clone’s future to determine what comes next.

A Momoshiki who can see into the future can better position himself to harm Boruto. He can do this by killing Kashin Koji and relaying false information to the Hidden Leaf, there is also a chance that he might be taking over the young Uzumaki’s body without his knowledge. Whatever path the Otsutsuki chooses, it will likely destroy the young Uzumaki mentally.

Final thoughts

There is so much that is not known about the Otsutsuki and this makes Momoshiki the biggest wildcard in the Narutoverse. His ability to see fragments of the future makes him a dangerous threat, there is also no one in the Narutoverse with as much knowledge of the Otsutsuki as him.

As he knows the source of Eida’s charm ability, he might also know the loopholes in omnipotence. There is also the chance he knows how to manipulate Kashin Koji’s ability.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback