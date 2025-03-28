Re:ZERO season 3 finale review: White Fox wraps up the season in style while heightening hype for next

The intensity peaks in Re:ZERO season 3 finale as Team Subaru overcomes the Sin Archbishops, reclaiming Priestella and securing a hard-fought victory. Released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, this sixteenth and final episode begins with Beatrice, Otto, Felt, and the others battling Lye Batenkaitos, only to uncover the presence of a third Gluttony Archbishop, Rui Arneb.

However, with the Witch Cult ultimately choosing to withdraw, Subaru and his allies emerge victorious. Yet, amid the celebration, unease lingers as the episode closes with the shocking revelation that Roy Alphard has consumed Julius’ name, leaving Subaru as the only one who remembers him.

White Fox once again delivers a visual and narrative spectacle, seamlessly blending stunning animation, breathtaking action, and masterful storytelling. This finale not only provides an exhilarating conclusion to the battle but also builds anticipation for the upcoming season.

Re:ZERO season 3 finale narrative criticism: A well-executed conclusion to the Battle for Pristella while setting hype for next arc

Beatrice while fighting Lye in Re:ZERO season 3 finale (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 finale maintains its high momentum as the Battle for Priestella reaches its climax. Titled The Result of the Battle for Priestella, the episode focuses on Beatrice, Otto, and Felt’s group as they take on Lye Batenkaitos, the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony.

Picking up from the previous episode’s excitement, the fight intensifies as Beatrice’s attacks fail to work on Lye, but she manages to buy enough time for Felt to return with the powerful weapon capable of harming even Reinhard.

However, tension spikes when Lye touches Felt’s face, only for the unexpected to occur: instead of Felt crumbling, Lye himself is affected. Taking advantage of the moment, Beatrice guides Felt in using her weapon correctly, allowing them to unleash a devastating attack that takes out Lye.

Emilia and Subaru in Re:ZERO season 3 finale (Image via White Fox)

Just as victory seems assured, another manifestation of Gluttony takes over Lye’s body, injuring Otto. The entity soon reveals herself as Rui Arneb, the younger sister of Lye and Roy, representing the Satiation aspect of Gluttony. However, she ultimately chooses to withdraw. With the Witch Cult retreating, Kiritaka announces their victory.

As the dust settles, Subaru and his allies attempt to extract information from the captured Wrath, but she offers only cryptic warnings—particularly for Subaru to beware of Gluttony while hinting at his connection with Petelgeuse. Later, as plans are made to transport Wrath to the capital, the group shares a moment of relief and gratitude.

However, the episode ends on a cliffhanger when Subaru encounters Julius, who is shocked that Subaru remembers his name. Emilia joins them, and it then becomes clear that she does not remember him. As realization dawns on Subaru with a déjà vu (from season 1's ending), Re:ZERO season 3 finale ends, leaving viewers eager for what’s to come.

Rui is introduced in Re:ZERO season 3 finale (Image via White Fox)

Under Masahiro Shinohara’s direction, White Fox delivers yet another spectacular entry, seamlessly balancing high-intensity action, unexpected twists, emotional depth, and lighthearted humor in the finale.

While the details of Julius’ battle against Roy aren’t given, the closing scene reveals everything about how it went down, setting the stage perfectly for the next arc and leaving fans eagerly anticipating what lies in the upcoming season.

Re:ZERO season 3 finale overall production criticism: White Fox’s breathtaking visuals delivers a climactic finale

Studio White Fox once again delivers a visual masterpiece in the Re:ZERO season 3 finale. The studio reaffirms their commitment to adapting this beloved isekai with excellence in both storytelling and production quality in its anime form.

This final episode masterfully blends peak narrative direction with top-tier animation, ensuring a stunning conclusion to the Battle for Priestella. The animation stands out as a highlight. Meticulous storyboarding, dynamic camera work, and exceptional art elevate the visual experience, making every moment feel immersive.

Emilia, as seen in the finale (Image via White Fox)

The combat sequences are fluid and well-choreographed, with the final battle closing the war on a spectacular note. The depiction of Otto’s injuries doesn’t shy away from gore, while the eerie conversation with Wrath heightens the tension. Rui Arneb’s introduction and Julius’ shocking fate are portrayed with expert anticipation-building, keeping viewers on edge.

At the same time, Subaru clutching his chest when Emilia fails to recognize Julius mirrors the moment from season 1’s finale when the same happened with Rem. This subtle yet powerful parallel serves as a seamless homage, adding emotional depth to the season 3 ending.

Lighthearted and comedic moments provide a well-placed contrast to the intensity, while the light shining on Emilia's face symbolizes the promise of a brighter future. Liliana’s song, accompanied by breathtaking visuals, further enhances the emotional impact.

Beyond animation, the voice cast delivers stellar performances, adding emotional weight to each scene, while the soundtrack intensifies the dramatic tension, enhancing the overall atmosphere.

In every way, Re:ZERO season 3 finale is a cohesive and immersive experience, offering a satisfying conclusion to the battle while seamlessly setting the stage for what’s next.

Final thoughts

Subaru is relieved to reunite with Beatrice (Image via White Fox)

With White Fox once again pushing the boundaries of production quality, the Re:ZERO season 3 finale leaves a lasting impact, seamlessly bringing to life a pivotal moment in the series as Team Subaru secures victory in this crucial battle.

Upholding its production excellence until the season’s climax, White Fox reaffirms its dedication to delivering the ultimate Re:ZERO anime adaptation, seamlessly blending captivating storytelling, breathtaking animation, and meticulous direction.

In summary, the final episode delivers an exceptional viewing experience, serving as a masterfully crafted conclusion to this epic season.

