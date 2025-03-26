Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46: Suho confronts his alternate reality counterpart as he unlocks a new Class

The excitement peaks in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 as Suho finally overcomes the Advancement Quest. Following a week-long break, the chapter was released in South Korea on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The story picks up with Suho’s battle against the third boss—a mysterious version of himself.

As their fight intensifies, memories of this unknown version surface, revealing that this dual-wielding counterpart hails from a parallel reality and was likely created as a boss as a result of the System Error. Despite the alternate-reality Suho being a lower level, Suho initially struggles against him.

However, he eventually learns to manipulate the System to his advantage, securing victory and finally clearing the Advancement Quest. Upon completion, he is presented with three potential Classes to choose from. However, each comes with its own drawbacks. Instead of selecting just one, Suho defies the System by merging them all, forging a brand-new Class for himself.

The chapter ends at this pivotal moment, leaving readers eager to discover his newly created Class.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 kicks off with Suho facing the mystery version of himself as the third boss

Suho faces his third counterpart in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 opens with Suho encountering a mysterious, dual-wielding version of himself as the third boss of the Advancement Quest. Having already faced his past selves in the previous battles, Suho questions the identity of this unknown version and whether it was created due to the System Error.

Noting that this counterpart wields the Fang of Rakan and Vulcan’s Horn as swords and has a lower level and stats than himself, Suho engages him, glad to finally find an opponent he can face.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 sees Suho fight his alternate-reality self (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

However, to his surprise, the alternate Suho activates multiple buffs. As they clash, both using Storm Slash, Suho is caught off guard when an attack grazes his cheek, triggering a vision of him defeating Brocky. Only, the memory doesn’t align with how his own battle played out. Confused, he questions whether this is some kind of mental attack.

Another strike cuts his arm, bringing yet another unfamiliar memory. Before Suho can process what’s happening, the alternate version summons a shadow soldier, a Knight Rank named Quay, and the battle escalates as Suho faces both foes simultaneously.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46: Suho realizes his new counterpart is an alternate version of himself from a different world

Suho overpowers his alternate-universe counterpart (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46, as Suho and his opponent continue clashing, he begins to realize that the unfamiliar memories flooding his mind belong to the alternate version of himself standing before him.

These are the experiences of this Suho from a different world, where alternate versions of Beru, Esil, Gray, and Ammut also exist. Suho realizes that in this parallel reality, his counterpart handled his hurdles with ease, having received trials from the System that suited his situation well, allowing him to grow stronger alongside his allies.

Suho defeats his alternate-reality counterpart (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As frustration mounts, Quay drives a blade through Suho’s palm, making him question why the System constantly forces him into overwhelming trials that push him to his absolute limits. Unlike his counterpart, he has had to endure impossible battles, even dying repeatedly in the process.

With Quay pinning him down, the alternate Suho strikes. However, Suho blocks the attack at the last second, refusing to surrender. At that moment, he has a breakthrough—whether or not the System is flawed is irrelevant. The real issue is that he has been using it incorrectly.

He realizes that instead of letting the System shape him, he should be shaping it to fit his needs. Determined to forge his own path and take control of his future, Suho uses Shadow Enhancement, pushing his alternate self back.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 ends with Suho conquering the Advancement Quest and forging his own unique Class

In the final moments of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46, Suho successfully completes the Advancement Quest trials by defeating his alternate-reality counterpart, one of the Beings behind the Door. As a reward, he earns a new title, The One Who Overcame Adversity, and is presented with three possible Class options.

The first option, Shadow’s Heir, allows him to follow the System’s path to becoming the Shadow Monarch’s successor. The second, a hidden class called Soul Striker, is based on his past data, but choosing it would mean forfeiting the Shadow Skill and not regaining his previous stats.

Suho finally completes the Advancement Quest (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

The third and final option, another hidden class labeled ???, is determined by his achievements during the Advancement Quest, though it also results in losing the Shadow Skill.

As Suho contemplates his choices, he realizes that Shadow’s Heir keeps him on his current path, Soul Striker sends him down the path of the past, and ??? offers a completely new experience at the cost of everything he has built. Dissatisfied with these limited options after enduring such a grueling trial, Suho refuses to accept just one reward.

Instead, he defies the System by merging all three Classes into one, crafting a new Class that defies the System’s limitations and forging a completely new path for himself. However, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 46 ends on a cliffhanger note, leaving the revelation of his newly created Class for the next installment.

