Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime reveals first teaser PV and more ahead of October 2025 premiere

At Anime Japan’s Green Stage, the Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime unveiled its first teaser promotional video for the upcoming season, re-confirming the October 2025 release window. The event featured five of the anime’s main voice cast, who not only showcased the first teaser PV but also revealed the voice actor for the protagonist, Yuuken Enma.

While an exact release date and additional details remain under wraps, the newly released teaser PV offers a glimpse into the main characters and provides new insights into what viewers can expect from the upcoming series.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime's first teaser offers an early look ahead of its October 2025 debut

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, the first day of the Anime Japan 2025 event, the official staff unveiled a roughly one-minute teaser clip, offering the first look at the animated adaptation of Disney: Twisted-Wonderland The Animation - Episode of Heartslabyul.

The Green Stage featured the voice actors of five main characters—Natsuki Hanae (Riddle Rosehearts), Seiichiro Yamashita (Ace Trappola), Chiaki Kobayashi (Deuce Spade), Noriaki Sugiyama (Grim), and Mitsuru Miyamoto (Dire Crowley), who also voice them in the game. They presented the first teaser for the upcoming anime adaptation set for the October 2025 premiere, giving a glimpse into the story.

Yuuken Enma in Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime PV teaser (Image via Yumeta Company/Graphinica/Disney+)

The PV introduces the premise of this Shonen fantasy isekai series, showcasing how protagonist Yuuken Enma, an ordinary human with no magical abilities, finds himself transported to a mysterious magic school after a black horse-drawn carriage crashes into him.

It also teases the challenges he will face in this new world. Additionally, the teaser highlights various main and supporting characters while revealing that the game’s song, Piece of my world by Night Ravens, will serve as the anime’s opening theme.

Toward the end of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime stage, another major reveal took place. The voice actor for Yuuken Enma was officially announced. Youhei Azakami was introduced as the protagonist’s voice, and he joined the stage with the other cast members in the final moments.

Staff, other media, and more about Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime

Yuuken Enma and Crowley in Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime PV (Image via Yumeta Company/Graphinica/Disney+)

The Disney Twisted-Wonderland franchise began with the popular isekai-themed mobile game developed by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan, which notably features characters inspired by iconic Disney villains from various franchises.

Before its anime adaptation, Twisted-Wonderland received a manga adaptation titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul, written by Wakana Hazuki and illustrated by Sumire Kowono.

The manga was serialized in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from March 18, 2021, to October 18, 2022, and later acquired an English license from Viz Media. The upcoming Disney: Twisted-Wonderland anime will adapt this manga’s storyline.

The adaptation is being produced as an original net animation (ONA) series by Yumeta Company and Graphinica. The anime will have Shin Katagai as the director, with Takahiro Natori as the chief director and script supervisor. Yoichi Kato is the scriptwriter, and Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō are handling character designs.

Additionally, two sequel manga adaptations, Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw and Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Comic: Episode of Scarabia, have also been announced for future anime adaptations. The series will be available for streaming on Disney+.

