Sakamoto Days finale review: A perfectly executed finale that builds hype for Part 2

Sakamoto Days finale premiered early on Netflix Japan on Saturday, March 15, 2025, offering Japanese viewers a head start before its global release. Episode 11 marks the conclusion of part 1 of the season, opening with a lighthearted tone as Sakamoto's group continues their casino war against Wutong.

The humor flows as Team Sakamoto triumphs amid some tension from a mutiny. However, things take a darker turn when Wutong reveals Slur's connection to Sakamoto's bounty, as well as unsettling news about four death row serial killers Slur has freed, likely targeting Sakamoto's team.

Blending action and comedy with key plot developments and new character introductions, TMS Entertainment delivers a mix of entertainment and hype in this entry. As Slur's role as the main antagonist grows, the narrative shifts to a more intense and thrilling atmosphere, building anticipation for part 2.

With impeccable narrative direction and production, this finale sets the perfect stage for the upcoming season.

Sakamoto Days finale narrative review: Impeccable narrative direction and storybuilding heightens the excitement

Wutong and the mafia vs. Sakamoto's group in Sakamoto Days finale (Image via TMS Entertainment)

TMS Entertainment wraps up the first part of Sakamoto Days with a bang, maintaining top-tier production quality until the very last episode. Titled Casino Battle, Sakamoto Days finale delivers a satisfying conclusion with stellar animation and precise narrative execution.

Faithfully adapting manga chapters 35 to 37, the episode stays true to the source material while refining its flow for animation. The story picks up where the previous episode left off, continuing the intense yet amusing casino showdown between Team Sakamoto and Wutong and the mafia.

The first half leans into humor as Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu navigate the casino games despite their complete lack of knowledge. Their chaotic yet strategic approach leads to both sides ending up with the same winnings, forcing a tiebreaker match of Old Maid. What begins as a lighthearted card game quickly escalates into an intense battle of wits.

Wutang and Lu as kids in Sakamoto Days finale (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Wutong overwhelms Shin's mind-reading abilities by bombarding him with an excess of information, causing him to pass out and be taken out of the game. The final round comes down to Wutong and Sakamoto, and despite Wutong's intellectual advantage, Sakamoto outmaneuvers him with brute strength and a clever trick, securing victory.

The situation takes another turn when Wutong faces mutiny from his underlings, who are dissatisfied with his leadership. In an unexpected twist, Sakamoto encourages Wutong to use his skills to resolve the conflict and impress Lu.

With some quick thinking, Wutong bluffs his way through, while Team Sakamoto helps take down the rebels, showcasing seamless teamwork in an exciting action sequence.

Sakamoto vs. Wutong has the final showdown in Sakamoto Days finale (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While Wutong ultimately admits defeat and joins Sakamoto's store as an employee, Sakamoto Days finale soon shifts to a darker tone with major revelations. Wutong discloses that Slur is directly tied to the bounty on Sakamoto's head.

Even more alarming, he reveals that Slur orchestrated the escape of four death row inmates from a Southeast Asian prison, faking their deaths so they could relocate to Japan. These criminals, now under Slur's command, are likely the next major threat to Sakamoto and his allies.

Sakamoto Days finale further builds anticipation by cutting to these four inmates, now meeting with Kashima in Japan. The reindeer villain provides them with a hit list that includes Nagumo, Sakamoto, Shishiba, and Osaragi, setting the stage for thrilling confrontations ahead.

With Sakamoto and his group preparing to face these formidable opponents, the tension escalates, promising an action-packed continuation in part 2.

The four death row inmates debut (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Under Masaki Watanabe's expert direction and Taku Kishimoto's refined scriptwriting, the finale delivers a well-balanced blend of comedy, action, and world-building. Introducing new characters while seamlessly transitioning into a more serious and intense arc, this 11th episode perfectly lays the foundation for more intense battles ahead.

With Slur stepping further into the spotlight as the primary antagonist, Sakamoto Days part 2 is primed for an exciting return.

Sakamoto Days finale overall production criticism: TMS Entertainment's commendable execution sets high hopes for Part 2

Sakamoto Days finale upholds TMS Entertainment's stellar production quality, delivering an engaging and well-crafted conclusion that maintains the studio's reputation for excellence. Staying true to the source material, the episode's top-tier production elements enhance its expertly directed narrative.

While the anime may not entirely capture the manga's unique charm to the fullest, its execution remains outstanding. The art and storyboarding impress with fluid, well-structured animation, elevated by dynamic and angular shots.

Beyond action sequences, the entire episode boasts striking visuals, with the introduction of the four serial killers featuring commendable character designs that leave a lasting impact.

TMS Entertainment excellently builds anticipation through its refined designs, while the voice cast delivers exceptional performances that add depth to each character. Yuki Hayashi's music composition further enhances the experience, perfectly complementing every moment with atmospheric intensity.

Overall, Sakamoto Days finale seamlessly blends stellar animation, immersive sound design, and compelling storytelling. TMS Entertainment's meticulous production ensures a captivating watch, setting the stage for even more intense developments in the next phase.

Final thoughts

Wutong in Sakamoto Days finale (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In conclusion, Sakamoto Days finale delivers an engaging and thoroughly entertaining entry while expertly building anticipation for the next arc with seamless direction and pacing.

TMS Entertainment continues to demonstrate their dedication to making Sakamoto Days one of Winter 2025's standout anime. The perfect balance of humor, high-energy action, and immersive world-building keeps the narrative gripping and full of surprises.

With stellar storytelling and dynamic execution, the finale captivates fans while also leaving them eager to see how Team Sakamoto tackles the challenges ahead in part 2.

By faithfully bringing Yuto Suzuki's manga to life, TMS Entertainment ensures that this finale serves as a satisfying conclusion to part 1, marking Sakamoto Days as a must-watch for Shonen fans before its highly anticipated return in Summer 2025.

