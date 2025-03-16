Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10: Nene discovers the truth about her grim fate as she meets another Shijima Mei

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 was released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 10 begins with Nene overhearing Kou and Hanako's conversation, revealing her grim fate. In an effort to save her, Hanako locks her in the Tower, intending for her to live in the fabricated world forever.

Struggling to process this shocking revelation, Nene has another conversation with Shijima. Her hopeful words remind Shijima of her own wish to meet with her past, living self, Mei. With Tsukasa's interference, both Shijima and Nene are transported to another dimension, where Shijima attempts to kill Mei, while Nene and Mei form an unexpected bond.

Nene learns about her fate (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10, titled Make a Wish, adapts manga chapters 51 through most of chapter 53.

Picking up from the previous episode's cliffhanger, Hanako explains to Kou and Mitsuba why he intends to keep Nene in a fabricated world forever. Unbeknownst to them, Nene had been awake the entire time.

She reveals that she regained consciousness on their way back to school but, sensing something was off about Hanako's behavior, pretended to be unconscious to learn more. However, she never expected to uncover the shocking truth—her life is set to end in less than a year.

Hanako promises to save Nene (Image via Lerche)

After taking her away, Hanako locks Nene inside a tower cell. Realizing she's imprisoned, Nene calls out to him just as he is about to leave, demanding to know if her fate is truly sealed. Hanako doesn't deny it, leaving her devastated and struggling to accept such a cruel reality.

As she breaks down, Hanako embraces her through the jail bars, kissing her forehead and promising to save her—insisting that she must remain there for him to do so, despite her reluctance.

Later, Hanako urges Shijima to finish constructing the make-believe world as quickly as possible. When she questions whether he intends to stay there permanently, he clarifies that he plans to leave once the world is completed and Nene settles in.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10: Shijima's wish transports her and Nene to another dimension with Tsukasa's influence

Nene attacks Shijima (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10, Shijima visits the distraught Nene, offering comfort as they talk. During their conversation, Shijima reveals that her make-believe world exists only because of Nene, since Hanako, deep down, despises such a perfect world and would have destroyed it if not for the chance to save her there.

She also discloses Hanako's true plan: once the world is complete, he intends to return to reality alone, leaving Nene behind to live in blissful ignorance of her grim fate.

Nene, feeling betrayed, asks to hold Shijima's hand for comfort, only to suddenly grab her wrists and press a palette knife to her neck, threatening her. Furious at Hanako's actions, she declares that her desire to return to the real world has only grown stronger. Determined to escape, she demands Shijima's help.

Tsukasa makes an appearance (Image via Lerche)

Shijima then forces Nene to face a harsh truth—if she returns to the real world, her inevitable fate will likely come to pass. However, Nene remains optimistic, believing things will work out. This reminds Shijima of someone dear to her who once spoke the same hopeful words. However, Shijima says that she can't meet her ever again.

At that moment, Tsukasa suddenly appears, offering to grant Shijima's wish of seeing that person again. He declares that Nene has triggered Shijima's desire, then shatters the prison cell bars and transports both girls to another dimension.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10: Nene meets the living Shijima as the flying paintbrush approaches Kou and Mitsuba

Mitsuba and Kou in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10, the focus shifts to Mitsuba and Kou as the latter reflects on Hanako's earlier words about the possibility of Nene escaping her fate in this fictional world.

However, the thought of her being trapped in a fabricated reality forever continues to trouble him. Mitsuba interrupts his thoughts, reminding him to take responsibility for his earlier promise. As the two bicker about their next move, the broken flying paintbrush suddenly appears before them.

Nene and Mei as they share pancakes (Image via Lerche)

Meanwhile, Nene wakes up in an unfamiliar hospital. As she explores her surroundings, she spots Shijima standing in the doorway of a hospital room where a girl lies in bed.

Shijima recalls the rumor about the Shijima of the Art Room but dismisses it as an awful lie. She then approaches the bedridden girl and raises a dagger to attack, revealing that her only true wish is to kill Shijima Mei.

Before she can strike, Nene intervenes, causing a commotion that wakes the girl. Taking advantage of the distraction, the girl manages to escape, pulling Nene along with her. As they flee, Nene slowly realizes that the girl is none other than Shijima herself—back when she was still alive.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 concludes as Nene bonds with Mei while Shijima seeks to end her

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10, Nene is puzzled by Shijima's desire to kill her past self. As Nene insists on returning to the other world, the living Shijima, asking Nene to call her Mei, offers to show her the exit, but only if Nene fulfills her wish: to share pancakes together.

Though initially hesitant, Nene eventually gives in, and the two enjoy a lighthearted moment over pancakes.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 ends on a tense note as the other Shijima frantically searches for Mei, dagger in hand, while recalling the wish that drives her actions.

