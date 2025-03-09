Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9: Hanako's true motives for keeping Nene in the fabricated world are exposed

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 was released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 9 opens with Nene dragging Hanako beyond the school grounds in search of an escape from the fabricated world. During her search, a floating brush appears, claiming to be on her side.

Just as the brush is about to reveal an alternate exit, Hanako unexpectedly destroys it and renders Nene unconscious before taking her back to the school grounds. There, Hanako, comes across Kou and Mitsuba, in his School Wonder form. Seeing this development, Hanako prepares to attack Kou, though Mitsuba protects him in time.

Hanako then assumes his true form, much to Kou's initial joy, until he realizes the grim reality of their situation. Hanako reveals his true motives: he wants to keep Nene in this world to protect her from her inevitable fate in reality.

Since the fabricated world doesn't follow the rules of the real one, she can continue living here forever. As the illusion nears completion, Hanako declares that to prevent Nene from interfering, he will lock her away.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 begins with Nene setting out with Hanako to look for an escape

Nene rides a bike with Hanako in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9, titled Make It Secret, adapts manga chapters 49 and 50, beginning with Nene opening the school gates to escape with Hanako. However, Hanako refuses to leave, insisting that he is Amane, not Hanako, and expressing his desire to remain in this world because he finds it enjoyable.

He tries to persuade Nene to stay as well, but she firmly refuses, stating that the person she likes isn't there. When Amane presses her about who she likes, their conversation takes on a humorous turn before Nene finally convinces him to go with her. Meanwhile, Shijima notices them leaving the school grounds.

Determined to find a way out, Nene comes up with a plan to reach the edge of the fabricated world, believing that its boundaries must exist somewhere. However, as they navigate the city, trying to board buses and cabs, they quickly realize that all the bystanders are none other than Shijima herself, much to Nene's horror.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9: A mysterious flying paintbrush offers Nene hope, but Hanako's involvement brings a dark twist

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9, Nene is shaken by the realization that she can't escape Shijima's presence and seeks refuge in a park, overwhelmed by the situation. As she struggles with despair, Hanako comforts her and persuades her to return to the school.

However, before they can leave, a floating brush appears, claiming to be on Nene's side and offering to tell her a way out of this world. Initially wary of a potential trap, Nene hesitates—until a Shijima figure suddenly appears.

Nene and Hanako in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 (Image via Lerche)

Just as she prepares to flee, the brush swiftly eliminates the figure, earning her trust. It then reveals an alternative escape route that doesn't involve killing anyone. It tells Nene about the existence of a door that leads to the real world.

To Nene's shock, however, before it can disclose the door's exact location, Hanako abruptly destroys the brush, preventing it from finishing its revelation. He then renders her unconscious and carries her back to the school.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 concludes as Hanako's true motives unravel while he faces Kou and Mitsuba

Hanako takes Nene and escapes before Kou can stop him (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9, the focus shifts to Kou and Mitsuba as they make their way to regroup with Nene. Concerned about her safety, Kou hopes she hasn't run into trouble. Just then, Hanako arrives, carrying an unconscious Nene on his back.

Worried about her, Kou questions what happened, but Hanako offers a weak excuse that fails to convince him. Meanwhile, Mitsuba, in his School Wonder form, hides nearby in a bush. However, Hanako quickly notices him. Hanako realizes the situation and dismisses the significance of Mitsuba's wish, leaving Kou confused by their uneasy exchange.

Hanako, as he carries the unconscious Nene (Image via Lerche)

As Hanako prepares to attack Kou, Mitsuba swiftly protects him. Hanako, unfazed, declares that he has secured what truly matters—Nene—before transforming into his School Wonder form. Overjoyed at first, Kou assumes this means they can easily escape the fabricated world and moves toward Hanako, but Mitsuba stops him.

Realizing something is off, Kou confronts Hanako, who then reveals the unsettling truth: this fictional world exists outside of reality, where the laws of life and death do not apply. Hanako further explains his true motive—since Nene's life in the real world is set to end within a year, keeping her here ensures that she can live on forever, free from her predestined fate.

Expand Tweet

With that, Hanako takes Nene in his arms and prepares to leave, stating that the fabricated world is nearing completion and that he will keep Nene locked away to prevent her from interfering. He warns Kou to stay out of his way. Determined to stop him, Kou intends to launch an attack. Mitsuba attacks in his stead, but Hanako proves far too powerful for Mitsuba.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 concludes on a tense note as Hanako injures Mitsuba before making his exit, taking Nene with him and leaving Kou furious and frustrated by the startling turn of events.

