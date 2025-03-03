Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The eighth installment, aired on Sunday, March 2, 2025, follows Nene and Kou as they navigate the unfolding events within the fabricated world. Nene pieces together that Tsukasa and Shijima may be working together and also realizes that Amane in this world is actually Hanako.

Meanwhile, Kou confronts Mitsuba and discovers that he is, in fact, the Third Wonder Mitsuba. As Kou gains a deeper understanding of Mitsuba's feelings, both he and Nene become resolute in their dedication to bring Hanako and Mitsuba back to the real world.

With this, the next episode is expected to explore how Nene and Kou plan to escape alongside Hanako and Mitsuba, as well as whether Tsukasa and Shijima will attempt to stand in their way.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Hanako and Nene in episode 9 (Image via Lerche)

As per the anime's official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9, titled Make It Secret, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST in Japan. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 8 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 9 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 9 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 9 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, March 9 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 9 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 9 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 9 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 will air across 28 TBS-affiliated channels in Japan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on various online platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, U-NEXT, and others, where episode 9 will become available on the same day, after 5:30 AM JST.

International fans can catch the upcoming episode on several global streaming sites such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8: A brief recap

Nene and Amane are stargazing (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8, titled Make It Sound Nice, opens with Nene piecing together the recent events within the fabricated world, suspecting a possible collaboration between Tsukasa and Shijima.

Later, Nene joins Amane and her classmates to watch the meteor shower, sharing a peaceful moment stargazing with him. During this time, she realizes that Amane is actually Hanako and confronts him about it. Though Amane initially denies it, Nene's unwavering resolve eventually forces him to give in.

Meanwhile, Kou persistently questions Mitsuba, determined to uncover the truth behind the fabricated world. As Mitsuba's involvement comes to light, the two engage in a confrontation, with Kou refusing to let Mitsuba remain in the false reality.

During their exchange, Kou gains a deeper understanding of Mitsuba's feelings and learns that Tsukasa is the mastermind behind the entire situation. Their confrontation reaches an emotional climax when Mitsuba insists that a human like Kou could never understand him.

In response, Kou leaps off the building with him, vowing to find a way for them to become human together once they return to the real world. At the last moment, Mitsuba uses his School Wonder powers to save Kou and scolds him for being reckless.

However, he ultimately lets go of the illusion of finding happiness in the fake world and agrees to trust Kou in the hope of making his wish come true in reality. Episode 8 concludes on a hopeful note as both Nene and Kou determine to bring Hanako and Mitsuba back to the real world.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9? (speculative)

Kou reminds Mitsuba of his true wish (Image via Lerche)

With these major developments, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9 is expected to explore Nene and Kou's efforts to escape Shijima's painting world while ensuring Hanako and Mitsuba return to reality alongside them. Now with newfound knowledge and determination, they will navigate the challenges ahead.

The upcoming episode may also delve into Shijima and Tsukasa's reactions to this turn of events, potentially revealing any moves they might make to prevent their escape. As the situation nears its climax, fans can expect the tension to rise, setting the stage for an intense confrontation.

