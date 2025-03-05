Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44: Suho struggles against his dungeon Boss forms as Tielle discovers his true identity

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 brings intriguing developments to the story. Released in South Korea on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the chapter follows Suho's ongoing struggle within the Class Change Quest dungeon as he battles his two Dungeon Boss selves. Meanwhile, Tielle uncovers Suho's true face behind the Black Mask, uncovering his true identity.

While action takes a backseat for much of the chapter, the intense character development and plot-building play a crucial role in shaping the unfolding narrative. The chapter concludes with Suho gaining a key understanding of the dungeon, setting the stage for how he will tackle and overcome this seemingly impossible challenge.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 kicks off with Suho navigating the challenges of the impossible Advancement Quest

Suho confronts his boss selves again in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 picks up right where chapter 43 left off, with Suho noticing the numerous lifeline lights that appeared after the system error. He speculates whether these lights indicate the number of lives he now possesses, questioning if this could be an advantage since he has no way of leveling up inside the dungeon.

However, uncertainty lingers as he wonders whether the lights truly represent his remaining lifelines or if they are another anomaly caused by the error. Determined to push forward, Suho continues to explore the labyrinth, suspecting the existence of additional boss rooms and setting out to find them.

However, his journey takes a grim turn when he encounters the two formidable bosses again, his child self boss and his boss self from the tutorial phase. They attack him in the hallway. Before he can react, they swiftly kill him, sending him back to the respawn point.

Suho and Tielle in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Upon respawning, Suho is initially disheartened by this new obstacle, wondering how he will ever clear the Advancement Quest under such conditions. However, with the confirmation that the lights indeed represent his new number of lives, he regains his determination.

Realizing that victory may not require direct combat, he devises a strategy: instead of engaging the bosses head-on, he will continue using his lifelines to explore the labyrinth and search for another boss room.

Despite repeatedly encountering his two boss selves and continuously being sent back to the spawn point, Suho persists. As the cycle repeats, doubt begins to creep in whether the system error has caused there to be no additional boss rooms at all.

Faced with an increasingly hopeless situation, Suho devises a new plan: he will map out the labyrinth by using his own blood to mark his path after each respawn, slowly uncovering the dungeon's structure and finding a way forward.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44: Tielle uncovers the Black Mask Hunter's true identity

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44, the scene shifts to the Hunter Association's official announcement regarding the ban on Stardust, citing its side effects and the irregularities it causes in Hunters who have consumed it.

During a meeting with Association Chairman Jinchul, Lim Taegyu takes responsibility for the situation, especially after news breaks about Minsung's involvement in Stardust distribution. Reflecting on past events, Taegyu recalls how Minsung appeared abnormal when he last saw him (after Tielle forced a transformation on him).

This leads Jong-in to question whether Minsung's condition was a result of consuming Stardust. Taegyu also brings up the presence of the mysterious Black Mas Hunter at the scene, prompting Jong-in to wonder if this Hunter was responsible for Minsung's death. The discussion shifts to another development—a missing Hunter from that same raid.

Suho faces himself from the tutorial phase as the boss again (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Jong-in reveals that the missing individual is named Sung Suho. Jong-in raises suspicions about his potential involvement in the unfolding events. As he presents an image of Suho, he considers the possibility of a connection between Suho and the Black Mask Hunter.

Meanwhile, Tielle, who is also attending the meeting under his identity of newly awakened S-Rank Hunter Park Dojin, asks to see Suho's picture. Upon seeing it, he realizes Suho's true identity, uncovering the face behind the Black Mask.

Meanwhile, Jinchul remains deep in thought, contemplating whether Suho is truly the Black Mask Hunter. As Suho's disappearance again adds to the mystery, Jinchul hopes for his safety, wondering what exactly is happening behind the scenes.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 ends with Suho finishing the dungeon map, now fully prepared to face and conquer the challenge ahead

Suho prepares to forge ahead with the map completed (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In the closing moments of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44, the focus shifts back to Suho in the respawn room, where his painting of the dungeon map appears to be complete.

With this new map and a clearer understanding of the labyrinth, Suho gains renewed determination and prepares himself to face the Advancement Quest with new resolve. The chapter concludes with him ready to overcome the difficulties that lie ahead.

