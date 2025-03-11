Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The ninth installment, aired on Sunday, March 9, 2025, follows Nene as she takes Hanako beyond the school grounds in search of an escape from Shijima's fabricated world.

Ad

However, as Shijima's figures persistently block their path, Nene encounters a floating paintbrush that offers its assistance. In a shocking twist, Hanako destroys the brush and renders Nene unconscious before bringing her back to the school.

During a confrontation with Kou and Mitsuba, he finally reveals his true reason for keeping Nene trapped in the painting world — to protect her from her inevitable fate of dying within a year in the real world and allow her to live forever.

Ad

Trending

With this revelation, the next episode is expected to delve into how Nene and Kou respond to this revelation and whether Hanako will ultimately succeed in his goal.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Hanako makes Nene unconscious (Image via Lerche)

As per the anime's official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10, titled Make It Wish, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST in Japan. For most international fans, the episode's English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier in the same day due to time zone differences.

Ad

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 15 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 16 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 16 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 16 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, March 16 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 16 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 16 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 16 5:00 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 will air across 28 TBS-affiliated channels in Japan on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream the upcoming episode of this sequel on various online platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, U-NEXT, and others, where it will become available after 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

International viewers can catch the Winter 2025 anime on several global streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9: A brief recap

Nene and Hanako as they encounter the floating paintbrush (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 9, titled Make It Secret, begins with Nene and Hanako leaving the school grounds in search of an escape from Shijima's painting world. However, Nene's plan to reach the world's end quickly falls apart as they encounter numerous Shijima figures blocking their path.

Ad

Feeling dejected, Nene seeks refuge in a park, where Hanako comforts her. Just as he is about to suggest returning to the school, a floating paintbrush appears, claiming to be on Nene's side.

Initially skeptical, Nene begins to trust the brush when it eliminates an approaching Shijima figure. The brush then reveals a way out of the fabricated world that doesn't require any sacrifices. It reveals that a door exists that leads directly to the real world.

Ad

However, before it can disclose the door's location, Hanako unexpectedly destroys the brush, rendering Nene unconscious before carrying her back to the school.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon returning, Hanako encounters Kou and Mitsuba, in his School Wonder form. Realizing the situation, Hanako also assumes his School Wonder form. While Kou is initially relieved to see him, he quickly senses that something is wrong and demands answers.

Hanako prepares to strike Kou, but Mitsuba protects him. Hanako then reveals his true intentions of keeping Nene trapped in this world to prevent her from facing her inevitable death in less than a year, as the real world's rules do not apply here.

Ad

Before Kou can press further, Hanako departs with Nene in his arms, stating that this world is nearly complete and that he will ensure she remains locked away to prevent her from interfering.

Despite Kou and Mitsuba's efforts to stop him, Hanako successfully escapes, leaving the episode on an intense and suspenseful note.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 (speculative)

Hanako, as he carries the unconscious Nene (Image via Lerche)

With this significant turning point in episode 9, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 10 is set to explore Kou's reaction to Hanako's revelation and whether he will continue his pursuit to rescue Nene and bring her back to the real world.

Ad

The upcoming episode may also focus on Nene's response to this development and whether her experiences within the fabricated world will lead to a crucial realization about her fate.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback