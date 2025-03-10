Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 10, aired on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, delivers a mix of humor, romance, and self-discovery.

Asahi's bragging about kissing Medaka pushes Mona into deep self-reflection, questioning her true feelings. With Tomo's help, a theme park outing is planned, where Medaka's casual question about love further unsettles Mona.

The episode takes a hilarious turn when Mona and Medaka pretend to be a couple at a snack store to get a special offer, only for the clerk to demand proof with a kiss. As Mona boldly takes charge, the cliffhanger sets up episode 11 to explore whether they'll go through with it, promising more romantic tension and comedy.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Medaka and Mona pretend to be a couple (Image via SynergySP)

According to the anime's official sites, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11, titled Alone with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST on various Japanese TV platforms. For most international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, March 17, 2025, due to differences in time zones.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 17 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 17 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 17 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 17 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, March 17 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 17 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 17 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 18 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11?

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11 is scheduled to air on several TV stations across Japan, beginning with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow the same day on AT-X at 11 PM JST, Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and Monday, March 24, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this rom-com Shonen on various online sites such as U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others. The episode will become available on the first four platforms on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms on Sunday, March 23, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

For international audiences, global platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll are streaming this Winter 2025 series, allowing fans across the globe to enjoy the debut show.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10: A brief recap

Mona is shocked when Asahi reveals about the kiss (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10, titled Theme Park with Him, begins with Tomo persistently questioning Mona about her feelings for Medaka. While Mona continues to deny them, her resolve is shaken when Asahi approaches her, revealing that she has kissed Medaka.

This revelation frustrates Mona, pushing her into deep self-reflection about her true emotions. Overhearing their conversation, Tomo decides to step in and help Mona win Medaka over.

To guide Mona through her feelings, Tomo arranges a group outing to a theme park under the guise of a welcome party and invites Asahi as well. The rivalry between Mona and Asahi intensifies as they compete for Medaka's attention, with Asahi boldly making her moves, even holding his hand during a rollercoaster ride.

Wanting to give Mona an equal opportunity, Tomo orchestrates a second ride for her with Medaka. However, instead of making a move, Mona awkwardly asks if he has fallen for Asahi. Medaka denies it and, thinking she's simply indulging in love gossip, casually asks if she likes someone. The question leaves Mona flustered, sending her further into confusion about her own emotions.

Later, the episode takes a comedic yet tension-filled turn when Tomo sends Medaka and Mona to buy snacks. At the stall, they discover a special deal available only for couples. To claim the offer, they pretend to be a couple, but the situation escalates when the store clerk asks them to prove it with a kiss.

Caught off guard, both hesitate—until Mona unexpectedly takes the lead, closing the distance between them. Just as things heat up, the episode ends on a cliffhanger without revealing whether the kiss actually happens.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11? (speculative)

Mona and Medaka as they share a rollercoaster ride (Image via SynergySP)

With the introduction of a key new character and major developments in episode 10, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11 is poised to explore how Medaka and Mona's kiss unfolds and whether they can actually go through with it.

As events take a delicately tense yet amusing turn, viewers will see how this moment impacts their dynamic moving forward. With Mona increasingly questioning her true feelings for Medaka, this kiss could serve as a pivotal realization for her. At the same time, it might also give her an advantage in her heated rivalry with Asahi.

As the anime approaches its conclusion, fans can expect the romantic tension and competition to heighten as both girls vie for Medaka's attention in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 11.

