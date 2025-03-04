Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 9, aired on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, introduces Mona's childhood friend, Tomo, whose arrival prompts Mona to question her true feelings for Medaka.

Meanwhile, Asahi's relationship with Medaka takes an unexpected turn as she sneaks a kiss on his cheek without him realizing. With these pivotal developments, the next episode is expected to delve deeper into how Tomo's presence in Mona's present life will impact her dynamic with Medaka.

Viewers can look forward to seeing how Mona processes her growing realization that she may actually have a crush on him.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Mona and Tomo in episode 9 (Image via SynergySP)

According to the anime's official sites, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10, titled Theme Park with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12 AM JST on various Japanese TV platforms. For international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, March 10, 2025, due to differences in time zones.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 10 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 10 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 10 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 10 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, March 10 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 10 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 10 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 11 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV stations, beginning with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Repeat broadcasts are set for the same day on AT-X at 11 PM JST, followed by on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Shonen rom-com series on various online sites such as U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others. Episode 10 will become available on the first four platforms on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms on Sunday, March 16, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

For international fans, global platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll are streaming this Winter 2025 anime, allowing viewing access to audiences across the world.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9: A brief recap

Tomo teasing Medaka (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9, titled Best Friend with Him, begins with Mona receiving a text from her childhood friend, Tomo, announcing her arrival in Tokyo. Excited, Mona plans a meetup with her after school.

Meanwhile, Asahi continues her efforts to win over Medaka at school. When he notices her watching him, she panics and runs away, accidentally dropping her ID card, which Medaka picks up.

Later, as Asahi struggles with ways to surpass Mona and get closer to Medaka, he arrives to return her ID. Seizing the opportunity, Asahi's friends set them up for lunch together as a thank-you gesture.

During their lunch, Asahi, still flustered, blindfolds Medaka and asks him to make up for their missed time at the Halloween party. When Medaka fails to offer her a treat, she surprises him with a kiss on the cheek. However, since Medaka remains blindfolded, he is left utterly confused, and Asahi refuses to reveal what happened.

After school, Mona reunites with Tomo. As they catch up at a café, they unexpectedly run into Medaka. Noticing Mona's flustered reaction, Tomo quickly picks up on something. To test her suspicions, she flirts with Medaka, watching Mona's reaction closely.

Her hunch proves correct, and after Medaka leaves, she confronts Mona about her feelings. As expected, Mona vehemently denies any romantic interest in him. However, the next day brings an even bigger surprise—Tomo transfers into Mona's class. Struggling to process the sudden turn of events, Mona pulls Tomo aside for a private chat. Once again, Tomo presses her on her feelings for Medaka.

When Mona stubbornly denies it, Tomo playfully provokes her by badmouthing Medaka, prompting a defensive reaction from Mona. With that, Tomo promises to help her best friend navigate her first love, leaving Mona alone to wrestle with her emotions and ending the episode on a tense note.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 (speculative)

Asahi and Medaka have lunch together (Image via SynergySP)

With the introduction of a key new character and major developments in episode 9, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10 is set to explore how Tomo's presence shakes up the dynamic between Mona and Medaka.

As Mona begins to confront the possibility that she may have deeper feelings for Medaka, viewers may witness how this realization influences her actions and emotions.

Additionally, with Asahi becoming increasingly bold in her attempts to win Medaka over, the romantic tension and rivalry are expected to escalate in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 10. As the competition heats up, both the comedy and drama are likely to reach new heights.

