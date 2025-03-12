Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45: Suho overcomes the two bosses only to confront himself from an unknown future

The tense momentum keeps up in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45. The narrative continues to unfold Suho's relentless trials within the Advancement Quest as he remains trapped in the Class Change Quest dungeon.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the chapter follows Suho's ongoing struggle as he finally manages to escape from his two Dungeon Boss counterparts, only to stumble upon a third boss room door. Inside, he encounters an entirely new and unfamiliar version of himself, introducing an unexpected twist.

With intense action dominating the chapter, Suho's latest discovery reshapes the course of events, setting the stage for a new, intense confrontation and heightening the hype for the challenges yet to come.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 kicks off with Beru and others growing anxious about Suho's well-being as he remains trapped in the Advancement Quest

Suho as he faces Soul Striker in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45, (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 opens inside the shadow dungeon, where Beru, Esil, and Gray grow increasingly anxious over Suho's safety. With two weeks having passed since he became trapped in the Advancement Quest dungeon, their inability to contact him only heightens their concerns.

However, Ammut remains composed, reassuring them that Suho won't give in. He reminds them of Suho's resilience, emphasizing that while they may see him as a child compared to his father, the Shadow Monarch Jinwoo, Suho has proven himself even more tenacious. His unwavering confidence in SUho gradually calms the others, restoring their faith in his ability to overcome any obstacle.

The scene then shifts back to Suho inside the Advancement Quest dungeon, where he continues his grueling battle against his child-self boss and the Tutorial phase boss. Refusing to yield, he endures countless deaths and respawns, determined not to let them defeat him without resistance.

As the cycle repeats endlessly, Suho makes a crucial realization—he cannot see their status windows. The infant boss has no player level but possesses maxed-out Ruler's Authority, while the Tutorial phase boss stands at level 99 with the title "Soul Striker," destroying anything and everything he touches.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45: Suho slips past the infant boss at last as he stumbles upon a third Boss Room door

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45, Suho grows increasingly frustrated with his inability to complete the map. However, with each death, he gradually becomes desensitized to the fear of dying and grows stronger, pushing him to fight even more desperately for survival.

As he strategizes his next move, he realizes that there is only one unexplored section of the labyrinth remaining. At the same time, he notices something unusual—each time he attempts to reach this area, he encounters the two bosses more frequently, as if they are deliberately trying to block his path.

Suho finds a third boss room as Soul Striker arrives (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Determined to push forward, Suho faces the infant boss once again. This time, he uses his own Ruler's Authority around himself to detect incoming attacks. Predicting the infant boss's next move, Suho manages to evade it and swiftly throws his jacket over the boss's face, creating just enough of a distraction to escape.

With this clever maneuver, he finally breaks past the obstacle and makes his way into the last unexplored hallway, holding onto the hope of finding another doorway. To his relief, his instincts prove right. At the end of the corridor, he discovers a third Boss Room door.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 ends with Suho outrunning Soul Striker only to face a new version of himself as the third boss

Suho finds a new, unfamiliar version of himself as the third boss (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In the closing moments of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45, Suho's brief relief soon fades as he senses the Soul Striker rapidly closing in on him. Realizing that if the Tutorial-phase boss catches him now, all his efforts to reach this door will be in vain, Suho wastes no time and rushes inside before the enemy can close the distance.

Just as predicted, the Soul Striker lunges toward him, but Suho manages to slip through the doorway at the last second, slamming it shut behind him and hoping that the bosses are unable to follow him inside.

Expand Tweet

Since the immediate danger subsides, Suho takes a moment to catch his breath, relieved to have finally escaped the relentless pursuit of the first two bosses. However, he knows his trial is far from over, as this room must house yet another boss, and based on everything he's encountered so far, it's likely another version of himself.

Just as he ponders which past self he'll have to face next, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 ends with the dramatic entrance of the third boss—a version of Suho wielding two swords, one red and one silver. With this version being unlike any Suho or the readers have seen before, the narrative sets the stage for yet another unpredictable battle.

