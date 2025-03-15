Sakamoto Days episode 11: Sakamoto and co save Wutang as a new threat approaches

Sakamoto Days episode 11 was released on March 15, 2025. The episode closed the first cour of the series with a perfect cliffhanger as a group of inmates, infamous for their killing methods, were given the task to kill the Sakamoto group. On the other hand, Sakamoto and his group continued their fight against Wutang as things were getting heated up.

Ad

After a draw in gambling, both sides settled the battle in a game of Old Maid. Unfortunately, Shin was knocked out at the start of the game, and ultimately, Sakamoto and Wutang were the only ones left in the game. Before the game could end, Wutang's allies betrayed him. However, with the help of Sakamoto's group, the allies were defeated, and Wutang left Lu in the sands of the protagonist.

Sakamoto Days episode 11: Wutang leaves Lu in the hands of Sakamoto as Slur infamous appoints inmates to eliminate to kill the protagonist

Wutang and Lu as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 11, titled Casino Battle, focused on the protagonist group getting ready to gamble inside the casino. With their inexperience, Sakamoto and company weren't optimistic about their win. On the other hand, Wutang kept winning on his side. Nonetheless, Sakamoto and company dived into gambling, hoping to win.

Ad

Trending

Shin's poker face won him a lot of money solely due to his mind-reading ability. On the other hand, Sakamoto used his quick movements to land some big figures in the casino. However, the match ended in a tie as both sides collected equal funds after gambling. So, as a last resort, the groups resorted to a game of Old Maid to decide Lu's custody.

Before this, Sakamoto Days episode 11 saw a flashback of Wutang and Lu's first meeting. Due to Wutang's intelligence, he was bullied in his childhood. However, the episode showed that one day, Lu saved him from getting bullied and told Wutang to approach his life however he wanted. This was the main reason why Lu became the 'brain' of his intelligence.

Ad

Sakamoto and Wutang as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After this, the game of Old Maid commenced, and, as expected, Shin acted overconfident because he could read minds. The Joker card first traveled from Lu to Wutang and then came the turn of Shin. Wutang, however, was aware of Shin's ability and tested his by clouding his brain with irrelevant information.

Ad

As expected, this sent Shin's brain into overdrive, and he passed away after a nosebleed. Eventually, Sakamoto Days episode 11 saw only Sakamoto and Wutang left in the game, with the former possessing the Joker card. While Sakamoto's poker face was impeccable, it didn't do anything before Wutang as he spotted the card.

However, using his quick movement, Sakamoto swapped his normal card with the joker card, leaving Wutang surprised. Before they could finish their game, Wutang's allies betrayed him as they didn't expect this fight to become so childish. Ironically, Wutang bluffed that everyone's guns were replaced with bombs so no one dared shoot.

Ad

Sakamoto as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

During this time, Wutang gives Sakamoto the cue to attack his allies, and with the help of Shin and Lu, the protagonist subdues the allies. Afterward, Sakamoto Days episode 11 saw Wutang declaring Sakamoto the bet winner, leaving Lu in the protagonist's hands. Funnily enough, things didn't end so simply as Wutang was forced to work at Sakamoto Departmental Store for a while.

Ad

During this time, Sakamoto Days episode 11 saw Wutang reveal the person who put a bounty on Sakamoto. As expected, this involved the mystery man Slur, who had gathered four infamous inmates for his next move. Sakamoto Days episode 11 shifted to a fast-food joint where these four inmates had food.

The infamous inmates gather (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The appearance of these inmates was enough to showcase what criminal they held inside them. As they were enjoying meals, Kashima appeared and tasked them with killing Taro Sakamoto, Shin Asakura, and Shaotang Lu. Sakamoto's appearance had the inmates skeptical of the protagonist's potential.

Ad

However, Kashima gave them a disclaimer not to underestimate their targets. Sakamoto Days episode 11 ended with the inmates claiming they would take care of their targets in only a month, which was where Sakamoto Days cour 1 ended.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback