Sakamoto Days anime does the biggest disservice to Boiled vs Sakamoto battle and fans won't forgive TMS Entertainment

While Sakamoto Days fans had high hopes for the anime, evidently they are displeased by TMS Entertainment's adaptation. This has been the case since the anime's premiere, however, their vexation was most notable after the release of the latest episode in Japan featuring the conclusion of Taro Sakamoto vs. Boiled.

As seen in the anime, after Boiled overpowered Sakamoto in their battle, the protagonist showed up in his lean form. This was a highly anticipated moment for the fans. Unfortunately, fans weren't so pleased by how the animation studio adapted it and expressed the same online.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days anime.

Why do Sakamoto Days fans dislike the anime adaptation?

Lu, Sakamoto, and Shin as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days was one of the most anticipated Jump adaptations in recent history. Fans loved how the manga depicted creative fights combined with aesthetics that made the series look cooler than it was ever supposed to.

Unfortunately, most fans never felt like TMS Entertainment succeeded in capturing the fundamentals, causing the series to lack any visual identity.

Taro Sakamoto and Boiled as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Many fans believed the drawings were not good enough and there was a lack of actual animation. This was also why the action scenes were riddled with extra effects, impact frames, and speed lines when the animation itself should have been faster.

All such factors have effectively ruined the original vibe set by the manga. The same was the case for the animation of Boiled vs. Sakamoto as the majority of fans hated it and believed it was the biggest disservice TMS Entertainment could do to the anime.

Fans' reaction to Sakamoto vs. Boiled in the anime

Most anime fans, as expected, were vexed by the recent Sakamoto Days episode. Hence, they hoped the anime would receive a reboot from some other animation studio.

Taro Sakamoto as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Many fans believed the series should have looked similar to Demon Slayer or Ninja Kamui during its action. Unfortunately, with TMS Entertainment adapting the anime, it no longer seemed possible.

"TMS got Sakamoto days just to sh*t on it. Give the anime rights back… a reboot please," one fan said.

"Sakamoto will never have that type of animation in the future either," another fan added.

"Even hell paradise with terrible production had better fight scenes than Sakamoto Days," another fan said.

"This is actually really good imo I seriously don't get what ppl were talking about when the "say bad animation" about this show It looks good to me tbh.," other fan said.

That said, some fans did not think there was anything wrong with the anime. They liked how the fight scenes looked and did not understand why other fans criticized the series, saying it was poorly animated.

