My Hero Academia x Captain America: Brave New World collab gives Hawk the justice he badly deserved

On January 6, 2025, My Hero Academia announced its collaboration with the upcoming Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World. The video compared the movie's main character with the anime's Pro Hero, Hawks. The purpose of this collaboration is to promote the Marvel Movie before its release, but the fans couldn't help but appreciate the spotlight Hawks got through this.

Hawks is one of the supporting characters of the anime and also the #2 hero of the Hero Society. In the recent sequel, season 8, the hero couldn't get the spotlight as the fans were expecting so the recent collaboration satisfied the cravings of the Pro Hero's fans.

What is the recent My Hero Academia x Captain America collaboration?

TOHO Animation's official YouTube channel released a 1-minute special tag movie, showcasing the comparison between Hawks from My Hero Academia and Steve Rogers from the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (set to be released on February 14, 2025). The movie was narrated by Hawks' Japanese voice actor Yuuichi Nakamura.

The movie showcased clips from the anime that mimicked the actions of Captain America from the movie's trailers. The movie also compared Hulk from the trailers to the anime's central antagonist, All for One. The purpose of this movie was to promote the upcoming Marvel film and also the upcoming final season of Studio Bones' anime series.

In the eyes of the fans, the latter was more prominent as Hawks is yet to receive a spotlight as a 'main character.' Through the anime, the Pro Hero has always been portrayed as a man who works behind the scenes and is secretive.

The recent collaboration was the perfect way to respect the character's role in the series. Sadly, Hawks lost his quirk in My Hero Academia season 7, so there is no telling if he will be involved in the final season.

Fans react to the collaboration

While the majority of the fans were happy for Hawks getting featured in such a big collaboration with Marvel, some fans were awe-struck by his Japanese voice actor's voice. Yuuichi Nakamura is one of the oldest and most talented voice actors, known for his unique voice used to depict characters with different personalities.

On the other hand, fans were joyful about the Hawks feature before My Hero Academia's final season aired, especially the Pro Hero's true fans. While some termed this collaboration as a 'match made in heaven,' some were just over the moon over how their favorite character finally grabbed the spotlight.

"It's a wonderful collaboration with Nakamura-san's voice" a fan said

"I'm a Hawks fan, so I'm so happy to see the Hawks in the spotlight" another fan claimed

"Hawk once again recognized as great" another one said

"Match made in heaven!!!" another fan said

Final thoughts

Hawks as seen in the manga (Image via Bones)

As already explained, Hawks might not gain the spotlight for the rest of the anime given how All for One stole his quirk in season 7. So, this made his spotlight in the recent collaboration more pronounced. The Pro Hero's complex personality and amazing character made him one of Horikoshi's best characters who might go down as one of the most unique characters in anime.

