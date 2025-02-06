Oshi no Ko mangaka set to launch new one-shot manga

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Hakusensha's official website revealed that Oshi no Ko manga artist Mengo Yokoyari will publish a new romance drama one-shot manga in Rakuen Le Paradis magazine issue 47 on February 28. This will be the manga artist's first appearance in the magazine.

Mengo Yokoyari, most popularly known for drawing Oshi no Ko, is a Japanese manga artist who debuted in 2009. The mangaka has created manga like Scum's Wish, Harukawa, Mega Heart, and others. In addition, she has also worked as a manga artist for Kimi wa Midara na Boku no Joou and Isshō Sukitte Yuttajan.

Oshi no Ko manga artist set to release one-shot manga in February 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the official website of Hakusensha unveiled the lineup for the upcoming Rakuen Le Paradis magazine issue 47 set to publish on Friday, February 28, 2025.

As per the lineup, Oshi no Ko manga artist Mengo Yokoyari is set to publish a new Romance Drama One-Shot manga called "Ai Bakka." This one-shot manga will be the mangaka's seventh story and will only be 16 pages long. Also, the new manga will be Mengo Yokoyari's first appearance in Rakuen Le Paradis magazine.

As the sneak peek explained, the one-shot manga is set to be about fleeting love and how heartbreaking they are. The manga will be full of speed and lingering impressions.

Fans' reaction to the new one-shot manga news

Ruby and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Most fans were looking forward to Mengo Yokoyari's next work. However, some fans were concerned about the magazine's publisher. One fan did not think a Hakusensha magazine was suitable for the mangaka's next work. Meanwhile, another fan wanted Mengo to stay with Shueisha as they were much easier to access worldwide.

"Hakusensha magazine, huh? Not really a suitable place for Mengo's next work considering what happened in another Hitotsubashi magazine. Anyway, looking forward to the one shot," one fan said.

"Man, I wish she stays with Shueisha, a higher chance to get the manga in the same week simulcast and much easier access (legally)," another fan said.

"Thank god it's only a one-shot," other fan said.

That said, some fans were unsupportive of the mangaka. They did not like how Oshi no Ko manga ended, hence they concluded that they were bound to find all her works bad. Thus, one fan even expressed how pleased they were after learning that the new manga was only a one-shot.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback