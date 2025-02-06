Crunchyroll brings One Piece and Solo Leveling immersive experience to Chennai Comic Con

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they will bring an immersive One Piece and Solo Leveling experience to Chennai Comic Con.

With Comic Con set to take place in Chennai on February 8 and 9, Crunchyroll is set to bring an unmissable anime experience to their booth. This includes a One Piece installation, Solo Leveling 360° Experience, and more.

In addition, fans will also have the chance to get their hands on some exclusive anime merchandise distributed by Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll brings One Piece installation and Solo Leveling 360° experience to Chennai Comic Con

Crunchyroll booth plan model (Image via Crunchyroll)

With the Chennai Comic Con set to take place on February 8 - 9, 2025, at CTC Nandambakkam, Chennai, Crunchyroll is set to bring an unmissable anime experience to level up fans' anime game at their booth.

Whether someone is a long-time fan or just entering the world of anime, the immersive experiences, exclusive giveaways, and fan-favorite moments are set to electrify their weekend.

What to watch out for at the Crunchyroll booth?

One Piece Installation model for Crunchyroll booth (Image via Crunchyroll)

One Piece Installation: The Crunchyroll booth is set to feature a special immersive One Piece installation. This installation will allow fans to glimpse what it feels like to set sail with the Straw Hat crew. In addition, the larger-than-life setup is the perfect photo-op, where fans can channel their inner pirate by posing with Monkey D. Luffy’s iconic hat and vest.

Solo Leveling 360° Experience: Unlike the other Comic Con this year, Chennai won't get a Solo Leveling Dome but a themed wrap that will be the perfect 360° photo experience. Fans can capture stunning Solo Leveling-themed pictures and take home a custom photo cover as the ultimate keepsake.

Solo Leveling 360° Experience wrap model for Crunchyroll booth (Image via Crunchyroll)

Anime Trivia Extravaganza: Crunchyroll is set to test anime fans with all-day trivia sessions at their booth and on the main stage. Answer correctly and you can score an exclusive Crunchyroll anime swag bag.

Epic Giveaways: In addition, fans can also get their hands on some exclusive anime merchandise, including One Piece Collector Cards, Solo Leveling Acrylic Key Chains, and Dragon Ball DAIMA Fan Cards. Their availability may be subject to limited supplies.

With such plans set in place, anime fans must swing by the Crunchyroll booth at Chennai Comic Con to become part of the ultimate anime celebration!

