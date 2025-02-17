Sakamoto Days episode 7: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 7, released on Saturday, February 15, 2025, focused on Lu Shaotang being kidnapped by a group named the Lab, which was the place where Shin Asakura grew up and got his special powers. Moreover, the organization wanted Shin but got confused, which meant that he and Taro Sakamoto went to their hideout to rescue Lu.

When it comes to the original manga, written and drawn by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 7 adapts from chapters 19 to 24 of the source material. Chapter 23, which covers the bulk of Shin's backstory in the Lab and how he got his powers, was ignored, thus suggesting that it is going to be adapted in the following episode.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days episode 7: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Shin and Lu argue and the latter is kidnapped

Lu being kidnapped as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The first third of Sakamoto Days episode 7, takes straight from chapter 19 of the source material, starting with the protagonist and his wife Aoi watching their daughter Hana at school. Moreover, the next scene, which features Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang arguing with the former storming out, continues exactly the same with Heisuke and the Lab members' eventual arrival, although the position of the Chinese employee is changed from the manga.

The following scene has Lu arguing with her kidnappers and the dialogue by Natsuki Seba in the series, highlights they wanted Shin and got her instead because of a mistake. Then the episode focuses on Taro Sakamoto arriving at the store and Shin telling him what happened, although the anime skips the scene where they go for the motorcycle.

Sakamoto and Shin fight Seba on the highway

Natsuki Seba as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days episode 7 covers chapters 20 of the manga as Shin Asakura and Taro Sakamoto reach the point of the highway where the Lab's van is. This leads several henchmen to fight them, although they are quickly defeated by the two protagonists.

Following that, the anime pretty much does a one-to-one adaptation of the manga when it comes to Natsuki Seba's introduction when he takes off his helmet and uses his invisibility suit to fight Shin and Taro. The battle sequence is pretty much the same, especially when it comes to Sakamoto's handling of Seba and the former's subsequent discussion with Shin about the Lab and where their hideout is.

There is a portion of chapter 20 that Sakamoto Days episode 7 didn't adapt from the manga and that is Heisuke Mashimo's conversation with Hana when the former returns to the Sakamoto store. This scene is likely going to be adapted in the following episode.

Shin and Sakamoto fight a mechanical dinosaur

Kashima as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

From this point onward, this portion of Sakamoto Days episode 7 covers chapters 21 to 24 while skipping the aforementioned 23. These scenes are not adapted in the same order as the manga, though, since Osaragi and Shishiba's arrival at the museum happens at the episode's end in the anime as a cliffhanger while that happens in the middle of chapter 21.

Moreover, when Shin and Taro enter the museum, the sequence is mostly the same, except their disturbance of a guard is removed in the anime. Their dealing with the different security mechanical beasts, including the giant dinosaur, remains the same, as well as the first appearance of Kashima, including his famous panel where he removes his mask for the first time.

This TMS Entertainment adaptation then has the protagonists reuniting with members of the Lab and discussing the situation when Mad Horiguchi, injects Shin with a substance that changes his speech pattern, and the fight begins. Lu's encounter with Asakura also remains the same.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 7 featured the introduction of the Lab. A bit of information regarding Shin Asakura's past is revealed and the first appearance of two popular characters in the fandom, Natsuki Seba and Kashima. Moreover, this episode is perhaps one of the most creative in the anime so far when considering its handling of the source material.

