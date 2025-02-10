Sakamoto Days episode 6: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 6, released on Saturday, February 8, 2025, focused on introducing one of the main cast members, Heisuke Mashimo. This installment focused on Heisuke's past struggles as a hitman and the great skills he has as a sniper, causing Sakamoto and Shin a lot of problems.

When it comes to the original manga, written and drawn by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 6 adapts from chapters 17 to 18 of the source material. Chapter 16, which was a one-off comedic story of Sakamoto and Shin finding a backpack for the former's daughter, Hana, has been ignored, heading straight to Heisuke's introduction.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days episode 6: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Heisuke Mashimo is introduced for the first time in the anime

Trending

Heisuke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The first half of Sakamoto Days episode 6, takes straight from chapter 17 of the source material, starting with the introduction of Heisuke Mashimo and Peisuke as the former ponders on his financial struggles and how killing Taro Sakamoto will fix that. There are no real changes in this section, with the character basically saying the same lines from the manga.

The episode then focuses on Taro Sakamoto, Shin Asakura, and Lu Shaotang as they deal with the damage that assassins have caused to the store. There is only one small addition in the anime, which is Shin showing the fly of the paintball tournament and viewers can actually see the design, while Heisuke's arrival is dealt with in the same way, with his plead for food extended a little.

The scene of Heisuke on the rooftop at night is also shown in the same way as the manga, although his tent being torn apart by the wind is depicted in a much more extreme manner.

Sakamoto and Shin have to deal with Heisuke in the paintball tournament

Heisuke threatened Shin and Sakamoto in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days episode 6 continues covering chapter 17 of the manga as Shin Asakura and Taro Sakamoto arrive at the paintball tournament and mostly have the same dialogue and interactions. There is also a small conversation between Shin and Lu, with the latter more noticeably drunk.

Following that, the anime pretty much does a one-to-one adaptation of the manga when it comes to Heisuke's entrance to the competition and how he begs the two protagonists to team up with him since he can't participate on his own. As the competition begins, Heisuke's first moment of action against the other competitors is shown just like in the manga, adapting the panel where his sniper rifle is between Taro and Shin.

This portion of Sakamoto Days episode 6 also stays true to the manga, adapting how Shin and Taro defeat their respective targets with ease. The same thing can be said of Lu accidentally revealing the protagonist's true identity to Heisuke and the latter deciding to take his life to get the reward.

Shin and Sakamoto fight and defeat Heisuke

Shin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

From this point onward, this portion of Sakamoto Days episode 6 follows the same pattern of the manga when it comes to chapter 18, adapting most of the battle Sakamoto and Shin had against Heisuke. Perhaps the only major change is that the sniper's interaction with Pisuke when Taro dodges a shot is not shown in the anime.

Beyond that, this TMS Entertainment adaptation remains very faithful to Heisuke's flashback and the battle with the protagonists, to the point of the resolution having the same choreography.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 6 featured the introduction of the last member of the main cast, Heisuke Mashimo, and the entirety of his two-chapter arc in the manga, including his backstory and his fight with the protagonists. In that regard, this episode has been quite self-contained compared to the previous ones in the anime thus far.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback