Sakamoto Days episode 5: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 5 which was released on Saturday, February 1, 2025, ended the Amusement Park arc, which focuses on Taro Sakamoto using her slim form. She uses the form for the first time in the anime and makes quick work of Boiled in the process with Lu Shaotang warding off Obiguro thanks to the former's fighting spirit when drunk.

Unlike the original manga, written and drawn by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 5 adapts from chapters 12 to 15 of the source material. This covers the defeat of Boiled and Obiguro, Taro telling his wife Aoi about the bounty on his head, the introduction of the Order, and the first appearance of the main villain of the series, X.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days episode 5: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Boiled is defeated by Sakamoto and Obiguro forgives Lu and Shin

Boiled and a slim Sakamoto in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The opening portion of Sakamoto Days episode 5, which mostly covers chapter 11 of the manga, changes the order of the events. The adaptation first shows Lu Shaotang fighting Obiguro, and mostly follows the same structure as the original story. Some moments are direct panels from the source material, such as Obiguro's kick technique, drunk Lu's rage, and the latter kiss of the assassin's arm.

Focusing on Taro Sakamoto's fight with Boiled, the anime shows the protagonist citing the formula of his opponents' bomb and then the action is a loyal adaptation of the manga. The fight even concludes with the memorable panel from chapter 12 where the two fighters are sitting, staring at each other.

Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu go to the video rental while The Order is introduced

Aoi Sakamoto as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days episode 5 covers chapter 13 of the manga, which has Sakamoto confessing the truth about his bounty to his wife, Aoi. This section starts with Shin Asakura and Aoi waking up and the former coming up with lies to keep the secret of the assassins going after them, which is an inclusion of this TMS Entertainment production.

Following that, the anime pretty much does a one-to-one adaptation of the manga when it comes to Boiled and the protagonist walking away from the damage. However, the former references a fairy tale character named Taro Urashima in the source material that is not present in the anime. The adaptation also adds a scene of Shin seeing slim Sakamoto before Aoi's arrival and the protagonist's exaggerated reaction is not shown in the anime.

This portion of Sakamoto Days episode 5 also stays true to the manga, except for switching Sakamoto Family Rule #12 to #6 in the anime. This was because it was a consistency problem in the original story since another previous rule had that number. There is also a sequence of Boiled and Obiguro saying goodbye and a small conversation the next day between Shin and Lu regarding Taro's sudden weight change.

The Order as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The next portion of Sakamoto Days episode 5 adapts the video rental section of this manga chapter very faithfully. The only major change is Shin name-dropping director Kanaguri instead of doing a small review of the film. This part of the installment also features the introduction of The Order from chapter 14 of the manga, which stays the same, before switching to the main trio's invasion of the Dondenkai.

The trio meets Nagumo and X is revealed

The first appearance of the X killer in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The final portion of Sakamoto Days episode 5 cuts a lot of the main trio's invasion of the Dondenkai building, only showing how they got two guys in a hallway and another one in a bathroom. There is the introduction of Nagumo on the last floor, then adapting chapter 15 with the latter's joke of pretending to have killed the bosses of the Dondenkai and faking an attack on Shin.

Moreover, the adaptation takes some direct sequences from the manga, such as the shot of The Order members as Nagumo explains who they are. Then the anime shows the first appearance of the villain X, which stays the same as the manga.

The final pages of chapter 15 remain the same in the TMS Entertainment adaptation, with the trio training to prepare for potential threats in their own unique ways.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 5 was a pivotal moment for the story since it shows the first time that the protagonist uses his slim form in combat and also presents the first scene of The Order. Moreover, this episode also features the introduction of the main villain of the series, X, whose role in the coming installments is quite important.

