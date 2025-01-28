Sakamoto Days episode 4: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 4, released on Saturday, January 25, 2025, continues with the Amusement Park arc. It focuses on Taro Sakamoto spending time with his coworkers and family while being attacked by assassins. This installment also features the anime debut of Boiled and Obiguro, whose introduction has had a very positive reception from the fandom.

When compared with the original manga written and drawn by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 4 adapts from chapters 9 to 11 of the source material. This encompasses the introduction of the aforementioned duo of assassins, their fights with Sakamoto, Shin, and a drunk Lu. It also shows the first time when the protagonist returns to his slim version in the adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days episode 4: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Boiled and Obiguro's introduction follows the patterns of the manga

Obiguro making her debut in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The opening portion of Sakamoto Days episode 4, which mostly covers chapter 9 of the manga, focuses on Taro Sakamoto, Shin Asakura, and Lu Shaotang asking questions to the assassin Tatsu, who has been tied up. By and large, the anime remains faithful to the source material and doesn't stray away in any major way.

This TMS Entertainment adaptation then introduces Boiled and Obiguro, as they're talking to Tatsu after a brief scene, which is also in the manga. The anime continues to be quite close to the source material, never making any meaningful inclusions or changes that could change the sequences. It even stays faithful to some panels from the manga such as the one featuring Boiled and Obiguro's exploits in the past.

The final portion of chapter 9 of the manga, that is adapted in Sakamoto Days episode 4, shows the group of Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu being taken to a horror house in the amusement park by Hana and Aoi. It is depicted without any major changes as well.

Boiled recalls the reason he hates Sakamoto

Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu as seen in the most recent episode (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days episode 4 covers chapter 10 of the manga, which is about the Sakamotos having a good time in the horror house. Meanwhile, the protagonist and Shin Asakura deal with low-level assassins dressed as zombies. The scene goes as depicted in the manga, to the point of following some panels, such as Shin dodging an assassin who attacks him from behind.

Following that, the anime pretty much does a one-to-one adaptation of the manga when it comes to Obiguro and Boiled watching the main cast from a room, with the man revealing his reasons to get back at Sakamoto through a flashback.

When it comes to the flashback itself, there are a couple of sequences added, featuring Taro and Boiled spending time together but nothing major is shown. The scene remains the same when compared to the source material.

This portion of Sakamoto Days episode 4 also stays true to the manga. It has adapted some panels such as the zombie barrage, Boiled's surprise attack on Sakamoto, or the protagonist's angry stance while putting his hand on his shoulder.

Sakamoto decides to go all out

Taro Sakamoto after losing weight (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The final portion of Sakamoto Days episode 4 has played out as expected from the original version of the story in chapter 11, although it extends a bit of the protagonist's battle with Boiled. However, Lu's fight with Obiguro stays exactly the same and the series fully adapts the antagonist's funny expression when she sees her opponent being an emotional drunk.

Moreover, the TMS Entertainment adaptation takes some direct sequences from the manga, such as the different punches that Boiled lands on Sakamoto, the following flashback of the antagonist's formula for his bombs, and the latter's iconic debut of his slim version. The anime adapts some panels from the manga, such as Sakamoto's vision of his friends and family, Boiled's sense of dread, and Taro standing with his slim version.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 4 continues the anime's great initial form and proves its dedication to the franchise by almost making a direct adaptation from chapters 9 to 11 of the manga. This is quite telling when considering that the episode flows very well and the anime staff has realized that from the get-go.

