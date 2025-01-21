Sakamoto Days episode 3: Anime vs. Manga explained

Sakamoto Days episode 3 was released this last weekend and continued what was already a strong start of its debut season after initial trepidation from the fandom regarding the anime's potential quality. However, TMS Entertainment has yet to miss the mark and has provided three episodes that have maintained the manga's spirit while also adding some extra moments of quality here and there.

When it comes to comparisons with the original manga, written and drawn by author Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days episode 3 adapts from chapters 6 to 8 of the source material. This encompasses the introduction of high-profile assassin Nagumo and Sakamoto and his family going to the amusement park, which leads to Shin having to deal with another hitman named Tatsu.

Sakamoto Days episode 3: Every change made by TMS Entertainment for the anime

Nagumo's introduction gets a few extra sequences

Nagumo as seen in his anime debut (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The opening scene of Sakamoto Days episode 3, which also happens in chapter 6 of the manga, is seeing Lu Shaotang's first day in Taro Sakamoto's store and having an argument with Shin Asakura. There is a somewhat extended sequence since the manga shows Shin criticizing her for getting late, but the anime added her also making a mess when putting products on the shelf.

This TMS Entertainment adaptation then introduces the scene where Nagumo appears as Sakomoto's double and the scene remains basically the same, including the small battle he has with the protagonist. Perhaps the biggest change when compared to the source material is that Pizza Nakajima goes to the register where Sakamoto is to attack instead of the latter reaching out to him to get his delivery.

The final portion of chapter 6 of the manga that is adapted in Sakamoto Days episode 3 has Shin and Sakamoto discussing what to do with Nagumo's warning of assassins going after the protagonist. The most notorious change is Shin sitting normally in the adaptation and removing the final panel where the duo accepts to go to the amusement park against their world, probably due to this being that chapter's cliffhanger.

Shin's encounter with Tatsu stays basically the same

Lu, Taro Sakamoto, and Shin in the most recent episodes (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The middle portion of Sakamoto Days episode 3 covers chapter 7 of the manga, which is about the Sakamotos having a good time in the amusement park while Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang work as their bodyguards. There is a scene where the entire group is on a rollercoaster, extending a bit to the part where Lu and Sakamoto are feeling sick after the experience.

Following that, the anime pretty much did a one-to-one adaptation of the manga when it comes to Shin dealing with Kurii Ningu and the beginning of his fight with Tatsu. It is also worth pointing out that Shin uses a gun to remove his seat holder in the rollercoaster and jump to Tatsu's place, with the anime adding a small sequence where said weapon falls into the group which wasn't in the manga, thus explaining why he didn't use it in the fight.

Shin defeats the assassin

Shin poisoned while fighting Tatsu on the rollercoaster (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The final portion of Sakamoto Days episode 3 played out as expected from the source material in chapter 8, with two minor changes being Tatsu not explaining the formula of his poison and Shin singling out Hana, Taro's daughter, when analyzing other people's thoughts that could help him in the fight. When it comes to the battle on the rollercoaster, it played out basically the same.

Once Shin takes Tatsu to the Sugar Bunny show and picks up the costume to fight in disguise while the protagonist aids him with his thoughts, the TMS Entertainment adaptation takes some direct sequences from the manga, such as the hits he lands on the assassin. The battle has a few extra sequences here and there but stays very faithful to the manga.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days episode 3 continues the anime's great initial form and manages to prove the doubts that it can stay faithful to the source material and deliver when it matters. This episode stayed quite true to the events from chapters 6 to 8 of the manga and the animation by TMS Entertainment added a few small sequences to make things more fluid.

