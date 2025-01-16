Why Sakamoto Days doesn't need to become the next Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Sakamoto Days stands out for its unique approach in the world of action-packed shonen series. Unlike Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen, which boast extraordinary powers and intricate battle techniques, Sakamoto Days made an impact by focusing on grounded, well-choreographed action sequences and a heartwarming and engaging narrative.

The tale follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who chose family and turned away from his violent path. However, fate pulled him back into his dangerous past. The series has no lack of charm, humor, and surprisingly emotional moments. Rather than emphasizing overwhelming abilities, it draws fans in with its creativity, relatable characters, and thrilling yet believable fights.

Sakamoto Days is proof that flashy powers and/or massive stakes aren't essential to success. Its charm lies in its balance of action, comedy, and heart.

Trending

Sakamoto Days need not succeed series like Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Shonen animanga of the modern day is dominated by series like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen. These dark fantasy and action types have captivated millions around in a craze that only be described as impressive, which is also an understatement. Each of these series, although concluded, yet retains its hold on the genre and is generational.

Authored by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer is the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his journey, in a Demon-infested world, to change his sister Nezuko back into a human. Along the way, he encounters quirky individuals who become allies in his pursuit. The series' basis is Breathing Techniques, i.e., swordsmanship techniques that boost physical abilities and mimic natural elements like water, fire, etc. This allows Demon Slayers to battle Demons and protect the masses.

Elsewhere, Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Gege Akutami, took the world by storm once its anime adaptation dropped. The series follows high schooler Yuji Itadori, who becomes Sukuna's vessel after swallowing one of his fingers. To prevent Sukuna's full resurrection, he teams up with Jujutsu Sorcerers. The power system centers around Cursed Energy - spiritual energy born of negative emotions, which powers sorcerers' techniques.

Taro Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In essence, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer resort to flashy techniques, over-the-top powers, and unique power systems that define their epic battles. Both series showcase carefully designed abilities, i.e., Cursed Techniques and Breathing Styles respectively, that are visually awesome. Quirky and distinct characters, eccentric allies, and terrifying villains add charm and depth to their narratives to blend intense action and masterful storytelling.

Amidst all this comes Sakamoto Days. Yuta Suzuki's manga proves that flashy techniques or over-the-top powers aren't essential in captivating audiences. Instead, it thrives on its expertly choreographed action, humor, and innovative storytelling. The retired hitman's grounded yet thrilling escapades offer adrenaline-pumping action without needing exaggerated supernatural elements. The fights fuse creativity with realism, focusing on strategy, spontaneity, and skill.

Humor is a major aspect, with the series effortlessly weaving in comedic moments throughout the narrative to retain its light-hearted tone, even during intense situations. It subverts regular shonen tropes by highlighting ordinary yet hilarious circumstances, like Sakamoto’s retired life juxtaposed with his violent past. The series does well to craft a compelling story and relatable characters without relying on superpowers or complex systems.

In Conclusion

Taro Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yuto Suzuki's series is a testament to simplicity being powerful, that even in this modern age, a shonen series can shine without extravagant powers. Its grounded approach combines exciting action with light-hearted humor and heartfelt storytelling, setting it apart in a genre dominated by supernatural epics.

Thanks to its emphasis on creativity, memorable characters, and near-flawlessly designed battles, Sakamoto Days offers an original and engaging experience. It demonstrates that charm, originality, and emotional resonance can leave a great impression without sticking to conventional shonen principles.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback