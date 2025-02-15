Sakamoto Days episode 7: Sakamoto and Shin race to save Lu as a new hitman emerges

Sakamoto Days episode 7 was released on February 15, 2025. The episode shifted its focus from Sakamoto and instead focused on Shin's origins as a group emerged to kidnap him. As Lu was wearing his apron, they mistook Lu for their target and kidnapped her. Eventually, Sakamoto and Shin chased the group to save their comrade.

After a very hardcore battle, Sakamoto couldn't do much and he accompanied Shin as they visited the lab where Lu was taken. There, Sakamoto and Shin learned about Kashima, a hitman researching new ways of killing humans. These two also confronted a strong enemy as Lu tried her best to escape the prison she was kept inside.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 7.

Sakamoto Days episode 7: Sakamoto visits Shin's childhood place as 'the Order' approaches

Sakamoto enjoying at his daughter's school (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 7, titled Jurassic Bastard, commenced with a focus on Sakamoto at her daughter's school. The store was left with Lu and Shin. While this didn't worry the male protagonist, Sakamoto's wife was worried about their wellbeing. The episode then returned to the store where Lu and Shin were fighting among themselves.

Lu was wearing Shin's apron and this had the latter overwhelmed with anger. Eventually, Lu berated Shin's ability to read minds and Shin left the store with a foul mood. Sometime after, people with strange attire entered the store looking for Shin. As Lu was wearing the apron that had Shin's name on it, the people kidnapped her and fled.

Sakamoto Days episode 7 then saw Shin return with a big heart to forgive Lu. However, she was no longer at the store. Sakamoto also returned right around this time and Shin blamed himself for Lu's disappearance. Fortunately, Sakamoto had installed a GPS inside Shin's apron and they immediately left to rescue their pork-bun-maker.

Lu as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 7 then shifted to the kidnappers' truck who were debating whether Lu matched the same description as Shin's. Eventually, Lu started moving around and revealed her true name, which made the kidnappers realize their mistake. Moments after, Sakamoto and Shin also made a stunning entry from the sky on a bike.

Seba, the driver, decided to enter the battlefield and took off his attire. He then activated his powers which made him invincible. Shin couldn't predict his movements but Seba couldn't hide from Sakamoto's supervision. However, Seba made Sakamoto's bike explode as the group escaped.

Sakamoto as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, as Shin knew about this group, he and Sakamoto visited the facility where Shin got his mind-reading powers. As they reached the facility, Sakamoto Days episode 7 shifted to Lu's side who was getting handed over to the boss. However, Seba revealed the truth about their blunder, and one of them was punished by getting selected as a test subject.

As Shin smoothly passed the facility's security, he made a blunder at one point which activated the security. However, Sakamoto soon took care of everything. Sakamoto Days episode 7 then shifted to the lab where scientists were being treated harshly to start their research. However, Sakamoto and Shin arrived before long and saved the scientists.

Kashima as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The scientists then revealed that an assassin group, under the hitman named Kashima, had taken over them. He was a professional assassin tired of using knives and guns for assassination. So, he wanted the scientists to look for more ways to kill others. As the scientists were explaining this, Sakamoto Days episode 7 saw the entry of Mad Horiguchi, one of Kashima's allies.

The scientists immediately hid Sakamoto and Shin and tried to cover them. However, Mad Horiguchi knew the scientists were hiding something, prompting Shin to come out. Mad Horiguchi then proceeded to play with Shin with his injections as Sakamoto made a flashy entrance by punching Mad Horiguchi in the face.

On the other hand, Lu was stuck with the person forced to act as a test subject. As these two tried to escape, they met an interesting fellow who might know of a way to escape the prison. The last part of Sakamoto Days episode 7 saw two members of 'The Order' enter the research facility.

