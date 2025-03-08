Sakamoto Days episode 10: Taro Sakamoto goes to a bathhouse as Lu Wutang is introduced

Sakamoto Days episode 10, titled Bathhouse Roughhouse, was released on Netflix Japan on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The episode saw Taro Sakamoto take his family, including Shin and Lu to a bathhouse. Interestingly, the bathhouse owner identified Sakamoto as the legendary hitman and recalled the one billion bounty on his head.

He tried various ways to eliminate Sakamoto, but the legendary hitman's resilience prevailed. Besides that, Sakamoto Days episode 10 introduced Wutang, one of the top members of the Triad, who wanted to take Lu back. Undoubtedly, the episode had plenty of intriguing moments with standard animation quality.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 10.

Sakamoto Days episode 10: Taro Sakamoto goes to a bathhouse

The public bathhouse in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 10 begins with Shin Asakura and Lu feeling exhausted from the fight at the lab. As such, Taro Sakamoto takes them and his family to a public bathhouse. Shin thinks it's dangerous because there could be many assassins there. However, Sakamoto reminds Shin that knowing when to rest is an essential part of being first-class.

Suddenly, Shin realizes that "relaxing" could be a high-priority mission according to Sakamoto's book. As such, he follows him into the bathhouse. After entering the establishment, Shin says that he has never been to a public bathhouse before. While he chats with Aoi and Hana, Sakamoto goes to the bathhouse's owner to get the towels and other amenities.

Interestingly, the bathhouse owner identifies Taro Sakamoto as the legendary hitman who has a one billion bounty on his head. Sakamoto Days episode 10 reveals that the bathhouse owner detests his life and wants to do something else than take over his father as the true owner of the public bath.

Taro Sakamoto, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He thinks it's the perfect opportunity for him to turn around his fate. Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days episode 10, Taro Sakamoto and Shin look forward to their bath time. While they enjoy the bath, the owner realizes that they are totally vulnerable. He wants to eliminate Sakamoto and get the prize money of one billion yen.

Sakamoto Days episode 10 then shows the bathhouse owner performing various tricks to accomplish his desire. The public bathhouse is built intricately, with modern amenities. One of the inventions is the Jet shower, which sends water at a rapid speed. It's enough to break a truck, let alone a human being.

Shin and Sakamoto at the sauna (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The bathhouse owner presses a switch, which sends Shin Asakura flying. However, it doesn't do anything to Sakamoto, who remains seated. The bathhouse owner is perplexed to see Taro Sakamoto's tenacity and strength. Next, Sakamoto and Shin go into the sauna. The owner amps the temperature inside to try to boil Sakamoto to death.

Although Shin feels immense heat emanating from the sauna, it doesn't affect Sakamoto at all. Rather, Sakamoto Days episode 10 shows Taro Sakamoto chilling in the sauna irrespective of the heat. When the sauna plan fails, the owner presses another switch to freeze one of the waterways to catch Sakamoto off-guard. However, even that plan fails.

The bathhouse owner in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Slowly, the owner loses his tricks. As Sakamoto comes out of the bath, the owner realizes that he cannot picture killing him. He finally understands how Sakamoto is regarded as a legendary hitman. At this moment, Sakamoto Days episode 10 delves into a flashback to reveal the owner's past.

According to the episode, the bathhouse owner had always been a rebel since childhood. He never wanted to take up his family business, but rather follow his dream to become a hitman. He laments that no one supported his decision. Meanwhile, Sakamoto and Lu relax while playing table tennis.

Sakamoto compliments the bathhouse owner (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, the bathhouse owner is greeted by his two former hitman buddies, who tease him for still working on his family business. When the owner resists, one of his former buddies punches him hard. Interestingly, Sakamoto observes everything.

He subdues the hitmen in his own uncanny way. The bathhouse owner, who is grateful to Sakamoto, wonders whether the legendary hitman knew about his plans all along. Sakamoto doesn't say much. However, before leaving the bathhouse, he compliments him on making the bathhouse innovative. Sakamoto's words inspire the man, who calls his parents to say that he's ready to formally take over the sauna.

Sakamoto Days episode 10: Wutang and the Triad

Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The second segment of Sakamoto Days episode 10 shifts the focus to a family restaurant, where Sakamoto has come with Shin and Lu Shaotang. During a conversation, Lu reveals how she has never been to many family restaurants, primarily because she had most of her meals at home, prepared by the in-house chef.

However, she doesn't want to return to her people since she likes her new life at the Sakamoto's. At this moment in Sakamoto Days episode 10, a group of armed assassins apprehends Taro Sakamoto and Shin. However, they easily defeat them and interrogate one of the assassins.

Lu and Wutang (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interestingly, Lu identifies one of the assassins as Wutang, a member of the Triad. According to Sakamoto Days episode 10, the Lu clan has been without a leader since the death of Lu's parents. As such, Wutang has come to take Lu back as the clan head. However, Lu doesn't want to return since she works for Sakamoto.

As such, Wutang challenges Taro Sakamoto in a non-physical fight. In return, he promises to give him information on the person who has put the bounty on him. However, if Sakamoto loses, Wutang gets to take Lu. However, Sakamoto refuses to hand over Lu. Interestingly, Lu thinks his boss should take that offer since it's not easy to find such information on their own.

Sakamoto and others at the casino (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Thus, Wutang takes Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu to an underground casino. According to Sakamoto Days episode 10, Wutang proposes a gambling game. If Taro Sakamoto can win more money than him in the casino, he wins.

Lu thinks it's a dangerous idea for Sakamoto to compete with Wutang this way since he's the most intelligent person in the Triad. Yet, the legendary hitman is prepared for the challenge.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days episode 10 was a nice breather from the successive action-heavy episodes. While the episode still had action, it had numerous entertaining moments.

The episode showcased Sakamoto chilling in a bathhouse. Besides that, the episode introduced Wutang, who is one of the most important characters in the series. Undoubtedly, TMS Entertainment has produced a rather entertaining episode for fans.

