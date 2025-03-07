I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10: Himari and Saito's pretense becomes Akane's nightmare

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10, titled She (Temporary), was released on March 7, 2025. The episode saw Akane and Saito have a hard time dealing with the rumors about them living together. As such, Himari plans to contradict that rumor with another.

Thus, she decides to act as Saito's girlfriend to attract everyone's attention. While Himari's idea erased the previous rumor, it brought immense pain to Akane Sakuramori. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 explored another facet of Akane's character, who has yet to voice her real feelings. Likewise, Himari wanted to give her own feelings prime importance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10: Akane and Saito's married life gets into jeopardy

Saito and Himari in the opening scene (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 begins with a scene featuring Himari and Saito after school. The former asks the boy why he won't return home. Saito says that there's nothing better to do. Himari realizes that he's the same as him, so she decides to spend some time with him.

Following that, the narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 shifts to the classroom, where Himari accidentally blurts out that Akane and Saito are living together. Since it's Himari who has said this, the whole classroom begins to believe it.

That's how the rumors about Akane and Saito living together spread throughout the school. What's more, the duo finds it difficult to even return home or go shopping together. As such, Saito is forced to return with Shisei, his cousin. Interestingly, Shisei gets an idea.

Saito and Akane in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Since it's difficult to get past the curious students, who are ready to stalk him home, Shisei asks Saito to carry her quickly and dash to a nearby bus. The boy follows Shisei's suggestion, but ends up stranded in an unknown place, with no network coverage.

Eventually, Shisei's personal maid locates them and brings them home. The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 then shifts to Akane and Saito's residence, where the former laments that they might starve to death with no way of shopping for items.

At this moment in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10, Maho Sakuramori arrives at the house accompanied by Himari, who apologizes to Akane and Saito for her rash comments the other day. She realizes that her comments have originated a nasty rumor about Akane and Saito living together.

Shisei and Saito in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Even though she knows the truth about them, she doesn't want others to figure it out. During the conversation, Himari reveals how she perceived Akane and Saito's same lunchboxes and other similarities to deduce the fact that they have been living together.

As such, Himari and others decide to do something to eradicate the rumor. Thus begins the strategy meeting to figure out how to delete the rumors between the duo. Shisei makes a preposterous suggestion concerning the deaths of the students, which they outrightly decline.

Himari, Shisei, Maho, and others in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Finally, Himari wonders what would happen if they created another rumor to contradict the existing one. Everyone gets on the same page and decides to follow Himari's suggestion. At first, Shisei tries to become Saito's girlfriend. However, since they are already close, the boy realizes that it works in their favor. Next, Maho Sakuramori wants to act as Saito's girlfriend.

Eventually, Himari proposes that she become Saito Hojo's act-in girlfriend to overwrite the existing rumor. Yet, the thought of Saito going out with Himari irks Akane Sakuramori. She's worried that Saito might fall in love with Himari if their act escalates.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10: Akane's nightmare becomes reality

Akane and Saito, as seen devastated in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

After a heated conversation with Akane, Saito eventually settles for a mock date with Himari at school. The duo appears clingy to indicate that they are in a relationship. All the while, Akane appears glum, as she doesn't know what to say. As for Himari, she thoroughly enjoys the time she's getting to spend with Saito.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 shows Himari taking Saito to a vacant classroom to further ignite the rumors about them dating. She asks Saito to hold her tightly to make their act look real. Eventually, the students buy Saito and Himari's facade.

Himari even confesses her feelings for Saito to everyone. Everyone apologizes to Akane for believing the previous rumor. Himari mentions how she lashed at Saito the other day because he spends more time with Akane. Nevertheless, Himari and Saito's acting successfully buries the rumors.

Himari becomes Saito's fake girlfriend (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Yet, Himari doesn't want to end their act just yet. She decides to spend more time with Saito. After going on a date, she invites the boy to her home. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 shows Saito Hojo going to Himari's house.

Saito is surprised to see his photograph lying on Himari's desk. Embarrassed, Himari says that she got it from one of the school events. After a while, she shows Saito the school's group chat, where everyone seems to have forgotten the rumor about Akane and Saito living together. Instead, everyone is interested in Himari's relationship with Saito.

Meanwhile, in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10, Saito Hojo notices a book on psychology in Himari's mini library. When he enquires her about it, Himari says that even though Akane saved her from bullying in the past, she thought that she couldn't always rely on her.

Himari shows Saito her phone (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

That's why, she took the initiative to learn psychology to deal with her bullies. Saito respects Himari for going so far for her best friend. At this moment, Himari asks Saito whether he harbors romantic feelings for Akane. When he says no, she wonders if she still has a chance.

Yet, Saito doesn't give a concrete reply to her earnest feelings. Later, when he is about to leave Himari's house, she implores him not to go and spend some more time with her. Meanwhile, Akane waits patiently for Saito to return home. Yet, once he returns, she finds out that he stopped by Himari's house.

Akane in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

At the same time, she learns that Himari's parents weren't at home. At this moment, she rushes to the upper floor and calls Himari. Akane is grateful to Himari for what she has done, but now she wants her to stop the act. Yet, she can't find the proper words to say aloud her real feelings.

Himari even tells Akane that she will stop if she (Akane) is jealous. Since Akane doesn't respond properly, Himari decides to continue the act forever. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 ends with Akane finding it hard to accept Himari and Saito's fake relationship.

