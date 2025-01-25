10 best anime to watch if you like I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class swept away viewers in early 2025 with its tale of scheming grandparents who forced two rival high school students into marriage. Initially disgusted with each other and the arrangement, the main couple Saito Houjo and Akane Sakuramori struggle to keep their unlikely union a secret.

In time, their perspectives shift as they confront preconceptions, learn to cooperate, and eventually develop feelings. Like many great rom-coms, beyond the madcap premise, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class thrives on its flawed yet endearing leads, lively side characters, and genuine emotional growth.

If you’re hooked and want more singular chemistry wrapped in wacky humor, check out these fantastic romantic comedies sure to please I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class fans.

10 best anime for fans of I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

1) Nisekoi

Nisekoi (Image via Shaft)

For those who delight in fake relationships turning authentic, Nisekoi delivers on the promise. When gangsters force heirs Raku Ichijo and Chitoge Kirisaki to date as part of a truce between criminal families, mutual dislike transforms into affection against all odds.

With themes of family tension, whip-smart dialogue, engaging friends, and growing intimacy, Nisekoi beautifully blends comedy, mystery, and lots of heart.

As Raku and Chitoge navigate their fractured lives and feelings, viewers enjoy their poignant journey to love. Fans of I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class are sure to fall for this modern classic.

2) Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff)

Another school-based rom-com bursting with excitement is beloved hit Toradora! Following unlucky classmates Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka as they assist each other in dating their friends, an inevitable spark soon forms. What begins as a wacky scheme with two unsocial rejects transforms through their emotional support and acceptance of the other.

Packed with uproarious moments, thematically rich episodes, fully-realized characters, cultural festivals, Christmas parties, and sincerity, Toradora! beautifully blends comedy and drama like the finest romance series.

3) My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Brain's Base, Feel)

Delivering cynical perspectives on adolescence is coming-of-age gem My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. Centering on introverted Hachiman Hikigaya, who reluctantly joins a club at his teacher’s insistence, witty banter with ice queen Yukino Yukinoshita and kind Yui Yuigahama exposes his hypocrisy and wounds.

As the trio challenge each other’s views of society, vulnerability surfaces as they question masks worn in daily life. For viewers who enjoy the reluctant change of perspectives by leads in I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class, this dialogue-driven darling offers similar rewards.

4) Masamune-kun’s Revenge

Masamune-kun’s Revenge (Image via Silver Link)

What’s better than seeing arrogant brats get their due? Masamune-kun’s Revenge scratches that itch with style and smarts. Focused on vengeance-minded Makabe Masamune trying to humiliate cruel former friend Aki Adagaki for her childhood mockery about his weight, the tables turn emotionally as he begins to develop genuine affection for her.

With crisp animation, great situational comedy, and endearing leads, Masamune-kun’s Revenge makes revenge and romance a winning combination for fans of I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class.

5) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When elite geniuses Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane clearly adore each other but refuse to confess in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, the battle of wits and intricate schemes to manipulate the other into admitting their love first make this one of the cleverest comedies around.

With endless onslaughts of rib-tickling psychological plans, this lightning-pace fan favorite manages sharp insights into its leads’ flaws and hopes as winning strategies continually backfire in the war for love.

Viewers who loved the verbal sparring between main rivals in I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class are sure to be enchanted.

6) Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

If Abbott and Costello-style height-themed humor blended with a heartfelt coming-of-age romantic drama sounds appealing, check out Lovely Complex.

Focusing on “All Hanshin-Kyojin” comedy duo and unlikely partners Risa Koizumi and Atsushi Otani, being total opposites in looks and temperament leads to endless amusing spats and turmoil over what to do with emerging feelings.

Emotionally rich, fun, and sincere, Lovely Complex mines the leads’ insecurities with sincerity and laughs, culminating in a rewarding journey about gaining confidence that resonates with fans of quirky, heartfelt rom-coms.

7) Domestic Girlfriend

Domestic Girlfriend (Image via Diomedéa)

For a decidedly more serious love triangle with dramatic consequences, Domestic Girlfriend offers a propulsive mature soap opera detailing lovers Natsuo, Hina, and Rui attempting to reconcile familial responsibility with intense romantic yearning.

Seething with complications, this polarizing drama pulls viewers through anguished twists and turns as its leads grapple with societal taboos and heartache.

Like I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class, concealed unions cause cascading problems that challenge perceptions of acceptable relationships.

8) Engaged to the Unidentified

Engaged to the Unidentified (Image via Doga Kobo)

For viewers craving their dose of paranormal activity, Engaged to the Unidentified adds a supernatural spin. It chronicles the experiences of teenage girl Kobeni Yonomori whose arranged marriage to enigmatic Hakuya Mitsumine results in them sharing a roof along with his mysterious family.

The show retains the funny slice-of-life sensibilities of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class while leveraging the comic potential of its secret bride setup. As the pragmatic Kobeni warms up to the eccentric Hakuya, their relationship echoes beats of Saito and Akane’s central plotline.

9) OreShura

OreShura (Image via A-1 Pictures)

OreShura peppers the familiar trope of a fake coupling with harem elements. It stars Eita Kidō, a high schooler focused solely on his studies, who starts fake-dating Masuzu Natsukawa to detract other would-be suitors.

But with other girls entering the picture, matters turn complex. Beyond the faux relationship that drives its narrative, the show contains plenty of humorous misunderstandings reminiscent of Saito and Akane’s squabbling marital life.

And simmering under the surface is a poignant story of trust and connection, much like in I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class.

10) The Quintessential Quintuplets

The Quintessential Quintuplets (Image via Tezuka Productions, Bibury Animation Studios)

Harem series The Quintessential Quintuplets features five sisters with vastly different personalities falling for serious lead Fuutarou Uesugi, their private tutor hired to improve the quintuplets’ academic performance.

While domestic hijinks abound, the show also delves into each sister’s emotional journey and growth. Its premise evokes the romantic tension and evolving dynamics found in I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class.

The show adeptly blends humor with emotional moments as the siblings struggle to reconnect. Beneath the visual gags lies a subtly profound take on the nature of relationships.

Conclusion

I’m Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class elevates tried-and-tested tropes with effervescent writing and an endearing central couple.

For fans seeking similar shows to I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class, the aforementioned titles offer binge-worthy options spanning a range of genres and tones. From tear-jerking melodrama to quirky paranormal laughs, each mines the narrative potential of unlikely couples forced into proximity.

Exploring the push-pull attraction of opposites-attract pairings through hilarious scenarios and poignant storytelling, they mirror the magic of Saito and Akane’s topsy-turvy union in I’m Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class.

