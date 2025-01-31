I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5: Himari's confession strengthens Akane and Saito's bond 

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5, titled Because I Won't Lose, was released on January 31, 2025. The episode saw Himari seek Akane Sakuramori's guidance to know everything about Saito Hojo's likes and dislikes since she developed feelings for the boy.

What's more, Himari wanted to ask out Saito for a date. Torn between her friendship with Himari and newfound feelings for Saito, Akane didn't know what to do. Yet, eventually, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 saw Akane follow her heart and choose her own feelings for her husband.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5: Akane learns about Himari's feelings for Saito

Himari and Akane in their childhood (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 begins with a scene from the past, showing how Akane became friends with Himari. One day, Himari asked Akane if she'd like to watch a TV drama she recorded. Akane refused her, saying she didn't have time to play. However, Himari persisted and eventually won over Akane.

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 then switches to the present, where Himari asks Akane whether she has any feelings for Saito. Akane, who is slightly taken aback by such a question, says she harbors no such feelings for the boy. She wonders why Himari is asking her.

According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5, Himari Ishikura has a crush on Saito Hojo. She mentions how Saito is dependable, unlike the other guys she knows at school. Himari recalls how Saito once helped a boy during a school event. Likewise, Akane recalls Saito carrying her to the hospital and realizes that he is truly dependable.

Himari tells Akane about his feelings for Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Considering Akane is closer to Saito than her, Himari urges her friend for her assistance. She wants Akane to tell her everything she knows about Saito. Suddenly, Akane realizes that she doesn't know anything about her husband. As such, she begins to closely monitor Saito's actions and notes them down in a diary.

The boy wonders what's it all about, but Akane refuses to say. What's more, she even video-records Saito's movements, even when they are at the dinner table. Suddenly, Akane asks Saito what type of girl he's into. Saito says he's not specifically into any type. After that, she asks the boy if he has any food preferences.

Saito Hojo thinks for a while and mentions how he likes sushi, steak, and chiirashi seafood with plenty of salted salmon roe. Although Saito tells Akane that he likes "rare" steak, she notes it as "raw." The next day, Akane Sakuramori tells her friend, Himari, that Saito is fond of raw meat. Himari didn't expect Saito to be such a "wild" person.

Akane, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Nevertheless, she's happy to learn something new about her crush. In addition, Akane tells Himari how much Saito likes hobbies and video games. Listening to Akane's ornate description of Saito's likes and dislikes, Himari wonders how she knows about them vividly. Akane realizes she has said too much; she quickly mentions that she has overheard Saito and Shisei's conversation.

Following that, the narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 moves to Saito and Akane's residence, where the former is disappointed to hear that there's no steak for dinner. Since Akane asked him about his food preference the other day, Saito thought she'd make a steak dish for him. Akane feels Saito can be childish at times.

That's why, she's ready to take responsibility. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 then shows Akane and Saito returning home after shopping together. Akane prepares a sumptuous steak for Saito, which overwhelms him with delight. Hearing Akane's praise fills Akane with the motivation to make a "superb dinner" as many times as he wants.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5: Himari's confession becomes Akane's headache

Himari, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The next day at school, Himari Ishikura asks Saito his preference for girls. Saito says he doesn't have a fixed type, since "types" are only limited patterns created by people. Rather, he wants to know a person before truly coming to love them. Very subtly, Himari then asks Saito what he feels about her.

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 then switches to Saito and Akane's residence at night, when Akane finds a notebook lying on Saito's desk. Since the notebook has "super secret" written on it, Akane wonders what it's all about.

Akane says it's for no apparent reason. Just then in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5, Akane requests Saito to recommend some books. Interestingly, the boy recommends a relatively tough book based on human history. He feels it should be a humorous read. Akane relays the information to Himari, who finds it difficult to comprehend the book.

Akane and Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Following that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 shows a conversation between Himari and Saito in the classroom. Saito thanks Himari for always stopping him and Akane from bickering with each other. He mentions how he'd be dead without her.

During their conversation, Himari reveals how Akane once saved her from bullies in childhood. Since she wasn't sociable back then and stood out from others, her friends would always pick on her. However, Akane was the only one who stood out for her. Interestingly, Akane overhears Himari's heartfelt confession from outside the classroom.

During the lunch break, Himari plans to go to Akane's house and chat all day. Suddenly, Akane realizes that her secret with Saito will be spilled if Himari visits her place. She desperately tries to turn her down, but eventually she gives in. She reaches home in hurry and tells Saito to clear everything as fast as possible.

Himari wants to go on a date with Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

However, Himari arrives at their house earlier than the scheduled time. Saito dashes to his room and clear everything. Meanwhile, Himari confesses her feelings for Saito to Akane. She says she wants to ask him out on a date. Yet, before that, she wants to be sure that Akane doesn't have any feelings for the boy.

Himari doesn't want to become Akane's rival. When Akane repeatedly says she has no feelings for a "snobbish and insensitive" person as Saito, Himari breathes sigh of relief. Meanwhile, in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5, Akane eavesdrop on their conversation, and is seemingly pained by Akane's remark about him.

The next morning, Himari takes Saito to an empty room and asks him out on a date. Outside the classroom, Akane is visibly frustrated about the whole affair. Shisei, who is with Akane, asks her whether she won't do anything to stop them. Shisei tries to highlight Akane's feelings, since she won't listen to them herself.

Himari and Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 then switches to Saito and Akane's residence, where Saito tells her wife about Himari asking him out on a date. While Akane is irritated to hear it, she fails to reveal her true emotions. Rather, she lashes at Saito and says that he can do whatever he wants.

The next morning Saito Hojo asks Akane one more time if she truly won't stop him from going. Saito says he won't go if Akane says so. At first, Akane doesn't say anything. However, as Saito is about to leave, she hugs him from behind and urges the boy not to go.

Akane stops Saito from going (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

With tears in her eyes, Akane reminds him that even if it's only for show, he's still her husband. Following that in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5, Saito Hojo reveals that he has already turned down Himari's request. Instead, he decides to take Akane to shopping.

The next morning at school, Himari talks to Saito as if she hasn't been rejected. She mentions that she won't give up and will continue to try winning Saito's heart. Meanwhile, Akane is also determined not to lose. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 ends on lighthearted note, with Akane finally realizing her hidden feelings for Saito.

Saito and Akane in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

One of the major highlights of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 was how the narrative stuck to a cliched love triangle and yet did justice to every character. Akane Sakuramori showed signs of jealousy, as her friend developed feelings for Saito, the boy she secretly admired.

Even though it took Akane some time to realize her feelings for Saito, the narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 5 has nicely set up a love triangle.

