Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime confirms January 2026 release window

On February 15, 2025, the production team of the upcoming TV anime Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table announced the main staff and a release window of January 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a key visual featuring the female protagonist.

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table is based on a light novel series written by Yuushi Ukai and illustrated by Necometal. As of this article's publication, the series has released 7 volumes in Japanese (4 in English). The light novel series also received a manga adaptation, of which two volumes (only in Japanese) have been revealed.

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table set to be released in January 2026

As stated on the official X account for Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table, the main staff members were unveiled alongside a new character visual of Yuuki Sorimachi (the female protagonist). The visual showcases the protagonist in a maid outfit. The announcement tweet also confirmed the series' release window for January 2026 (Winter 2026 Anime Season).

The main staff members for the anime include Souta Ueno (director of Days With My Stepsister) as the series' director, Rintarou Ikeda (scriptwriter for Love and Lies) as the series composer, Eri Osada (key animator of Jujutsu Kaisen) as the character designer, and Noriyoshi Konuma (sound director of Those Snow White Notes) as the sound director.

The anime series will be animated by Studio Deen (Sasaki and Miyano). The announcement of the release date and major voice casting can be expected in the upcoming months. Necometal (the illustrator for Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table) will also be acting as the series' original character designer.

Some other famous projects of theirs, other than this light novel series, include Life Alive! The Student Council Elections I Started with You (light novel). The series manga adaptation is illustrated by Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai and is the author's first project in the industry.

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table synopsis

Yuuki as seen in the light novel (Image via Media Factory)

The light novel is an action-suspense series taking place in a facility where the female protagonist, Yuuki Sorimachi, wakes up. Intrigued by her strange surroundings, the female protagonist wanders the facility and finds out that she is not alone, as five other girls are present alongside her.

As these girls get used to their surroundings, they find deadly weapons and realize that they are inside a test facility where everyone has to kill to pass to the next round. As every girl gets scared of this, Yuuki keeps a calm expression because she is an experienced player in this, and no one will escape her this time. Will Yuuki's poker face let her proceed to the next round?

