Cocoon anime confirms late March 2025 premiere and more with new visuals

On Friday, February 14, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for NHK shared a few visuals and announced that the Cocoon anime will premiere in late March 2025. In addition, the information regarding the wartime anime's main cast and staff has also arrived.

Under the production of Sasayuri, Cocoon anime serves as an adaptation of the war-themed manga series, written and illustrated by Machiko Kyo. Akita Shoten's Elegance Eve magazine serialized the original manga series from May 2009 to May 2010, collecting its chapters into a single tankobon volume. Aside from this series, Kyo is famous for being the mangaka of the Mitsuami no Kami-sama series.

Cocoon anime set to debut in late March 2025

According to the official announcement by NHK on Friday, February 14, 2025, Cocoon anime, based on Machiko Kyo's manga series, is slated for a late-March premiere. The series will debut on the BS NHK channel in Japan before its release on the NHK General network in August 2025. However, an exact release date and time is yet to be revealed.

Along with this announcement, the main cast for the Cocoon anime is revealed. Hikari Mitsushima stars in the series as the Mayu, while Marika Ito lends her voice to San. Hikari Mitsushima has previously voiced the Red-haired Witch in Mary and the Witch's Flower movie. More cast members will likely be announced in the future.

San and Mayu, as seen in the anime (Image via Sasayuri)

Coming to the staff, Toko Ina is credited as the director of this war-themed television anime at the Sasayuri Animation Studio. Toko Ina has previously served as the animation director for Tatami Time Machine Blues.

Kensuke Ushio, noted for his contributions to Chainsaw Man, A Silent Voice, and Dandadan, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, is enlisted as the music composer. Besides them, the staff includes Hitomi Tateno as the animation producer. Hitomi Tateno has earned critical acclamation in the industry as a veteran animator from Studio Ghibli.

About the anime

Mayu, San, and their friends (Image via Sasayuri)

Based on the manga series by Machiko Kyo, Cocoon anime is set on a tropical southern island during the end of World War II. The narrative centers around Mayu, her best friend, San, and the other girls, who go to the island's top all-girls school.

Eventually, the war creeps into their country. As a result, San, Mayu, and other students become embroiled in the war. The story showcases the horrors of warfare and the tragedy of San and Mayu's lives.

