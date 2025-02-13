Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film series reveals next part's May 2025 release date

Thursday, February 13, 2025, saw Bandai Namco Filmworks reveal the official release date of Friday, May 23, 2025 for the Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film series’ next entry. The upcoming film will be the fourth in the six-part sequel film series, and also shared a new key visual and trailer alongside its official release information.

The Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film series serves as a six-part film series sequel to the original television Princess Principal anime series from Studio 3Hz and Actas. The series is partly inspired by the American novel The Prince and the Pauper, but is an original project otherwise.

Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film series’ fourth entry teases story and conflict in new trailer

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned above, the official release date of the next Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film is Friday, May 23, 2025 in Japan. As of this article’s writing, no international release information has been officially confirmed or rumored. The key visual for the film features the series’ central cast, all seemingly in the midst of combat given their outfits, weapons, and expressions. Their leader is also seen on the key visual in the top left.

The new trailer for the film sees its central group of girls seemingly targeted by new enemies, and even sees some assaulted or kidnapped by unseen enemies. From here, the trailer sees its heroes begin fighting back, continuing through the final scenes before the film’s official May 2025 release date is confirmed on screen. The trailer ends on a credits shot, offering no additional footage beyond this action–heavy preview.

Expand Tweet

The fourth Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film will notably come over two years after the release of the third in April 2023. The first film opened in Japan in February 2021, followed by a sequel in September 2021. The first film was originally planned for an April 2020 release, but the production committee delayed the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the entire six-part film series, describing it:

“Following the attempted assassination of the Queen, manhunts for spies become a frequent occurrence within the Kingdom. In response, Control — the Commonwealth's covert operations group — begins to suspect the presence of a double agent within the Kingdom's royal family. In order to reveal the truth, Control dispatches spy ring “Team White Pigeon.” But danger lurks around every corner, and when you don't know who you can trust, being a spy has never been more perilous for Ange and the rest of Team White Pigeon.”

The original television anime series ran from July to September 2017 for a total of 12 episodes. Studio 3Hz and Actas animated the series, with Actas alone returning for the film series due to Studio 3Hz shutting down and being acquired by A-1 Pictures. The film series features a mostly returning staff from the television anime series.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback