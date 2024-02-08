10 best steampunk anime that you can't afford to miss

Steampunk anime is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Blending fantasy and science fiction, steampunk anime showcases dazzling retro-futuristic worlds powered by steam.

Fans who enjoy airships, clockwork robots, mad scientists, and alternative histories, would love exploring the captivating realms of the best steampunk anime. While there are several series that make the list, few titles truly exemplify this inventive genre that no anime fan can afford to miss.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

The ultimate list: 10 steampunk anime you need to see

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Set in a fictional steampunk world where alchemy is considered an advanced scientific technique, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric. They set out to find the mythical Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed attempt to bring their mother back to life using alchemy.

Blending action, drama, and comedy, this critically acclaimed anime has steampunk elements like automail prosthetics and alchemy-powered weapons. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood also features intricate worldbuilding that makes it one of the most memorable steampunk anime.

2) Steamboy

Steamboy (Image via Sunrise)

Helmed by acclaimed anime director Katsuhiro Otomo, Steamboy is set in an alternate 19th century England, where steam technology has advanced considerably. The movie follows inventor Ray Steam and his adventures to stop the evil O’Hara Foundation from using a powerful steam orb that could be weaponized.

With its vibrant steampunk visuals, magnificent airships and innovative steam-powered contraptions, Steamboy is regarded as one of the best anime movies representing the steampunk anime genre.

3) Last Exile

Last Exile (Image via Gonzo)

Featuring retro-futuristic airship battles and 19th century-inspired costumes and technology, Last Exile is set in the fictional world of Prester. The story revolves around members of the legendary Vespa guild, who pilot vanships (aircrafts).

Central to this steampunk anime are the concepts of chivalry, nobility and self-sacrifice as the guild gets embroiled in a war between nations over control of valuable Claudia fluid that powers flight technology and weapons. The series beautifully intertwines personal tales of friendship, loyalty, and the quest for identity within the vast, cloud-filled skies of a war-torn world.

4) Princess Principal

Princess Principal (Image via Studio 3Hz and Actas)

Set in a retrofuturistic and steampunk version of 19th century London, Princess Principal focuses on five female spies enrolled at the Queen's Mayfair School. They navigate espionage missions amid a brewing conflict in the Kingdom divided between the east and west.

This series features key steampunk elements like steam-powered tech, gears, gadgets, as well as Victorian-inspired architecture blended with futuristic mechanization. Combine that with themes of politics, action, and mystery, and you have an engaging steampunk anime that offers something for everyone.

5) Sakura Wars

Sakura Wars (Image via Madhouse)

A multimedia franchise with anime adaptations, manga, and video games, Sakura Wars is set in a fictionalized steampunk version of 1920s Tokyo, where steam-based mechas called Koubu are used to fight demonic forces.

Blending history, fantasy, sci-fi, steam technology, and mecha action, the long-running series chronicles the adventures of an elite all-female Koubu squad charged with defending the city. The narrative also delves into the personal lives and struggles of these women, adding depth to the action-packed storyline.

6) Dantalian no Shoka

Dantalian no Shoka (Image via Gainax)

Set after World War I, Dantalian no Shoka follows discharged pilot Hugh Anthony Disward. He inherits a vast estate from his deceased grandfather, along with the mysterious Bibliotheca Mystica de Dantalian, which is inhabited by the fairy-like girl Dalian.

Together, they investigate strange occurrences caused by books from Dalian’s library in this episodic anime with magic fantasy elements and steampunk-esque mystic technology. The mystical library contains thousands of powerful phantom books with unpredictable effects when opened.

7) Empire of Corpses

Empire of Corpses (Image via Wit Studio)

An adaptation of late author Project Ito’s zombie novel, Empire of Corpses takes place in an alternate 19th century world where Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s research on resurrecting corpses is used to provide undead workers to various nations.

Young army medical doctor John Watson gets embroiled in a vast conspiracy when he is assigned to work on Project M - an ambitious experiment to revive corpses into fully functioning humans with intelligence and self-awareness.

Blending sci-fi, political intrigue and Frankenstein-esque horror themes with steampunk visuals, this steampunk anime presents a unique take on the undead genre.

8) Trigun

Trigun (Image via Madhouse)

Set on the alien planet Gunsmoke, Trigun depicts a Wild West-inspired post apocalyptic sci-fi setting that integrates steampunk inspirations through its aesthetic, incorporating a twitching mechanical gait, goggles, revolver, and firearms.

It chronicles legendary outlaw Vash the Stampede with a multi-billion dollar bounty chased by dangerous assassins. With cool steampunk weapons, western tropes of outlaws, and crazy gunfights, it serves as a fresh anime interpretation of sci-fi steampunk within an eclectic alien landscape.

9) Letter Bee (Tegami Bachi)

Letter Bee (Tegami Bachi) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Set in the dark steampunk world of Amberground, Letter Bee chronicles "Letter Bees,'' who are independent postal workers tasked with the dangerous job of delivering parcels and letters across hazardous areas.

They are armed with special firearms capable of firing bullets that contain spiritual energy used to fight off giant insects infesting darkness-plagued lands outside cities. With its Gothic architecture, gripping adventure premise, and a protagonist armed with a steampunk gun, Letter Bee serves as an inventive take on the steampunk genre.

10) Vision of Escaflowne

Vision of Escaflowne (Image via Sunrise Studio)

A classic isekai fantasy anime from the 1990s, Vision of Escaflowne focuses on Hitomi Kanzaki, an ordinary high school girl with an interest in tarot cards and fortune telling. When she gets whisked away to the mystical world of Gaea, she meets and befriends Van Fanel, the prince of Fanelia, who is battling the Zaibach empire with his legendary mecha Escaflowne.

Blending medieval fantasy elements and mecha action with steampunk-inspired worldbuilding, aesthetics, and technology, like flying airships and mechanical body suits, this classic anime has an epic storyline supported by a memorable love story. The orchestral soundtrack and artistic animation complement the escapist adventure.

Conclusion

Showcasing inventive worlds powered by steam-based technology, clockwork machinery, and airships, steampunk anime highlights the creative ways Japanese animation studios have adapted this retro sci-fi genre.

From the alchemy-fueled conflicts in Fullmetal Alchemist to the intricate worldbuilding and adventures in Steamboy and Last Exile, the titles featured capture the range of enchanting storylines that have defined the best of steampunk anime.