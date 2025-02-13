On Thursday, February 13, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: TABOO NIGHT XXXX unveiled the film's main promotional video and visual, heightening the anticipation for the movie's theatrical opening on May 9, 2025.

Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: TABOO NIGHT XXXX serves as the latest film in the Uta no Princess-sama Japanese multi-media franchise created by Broccoli. The franchise also has an anime adaptation, titled Uta no Prince-sama Maji Love 1000% produced by A-1 Pictures. It was followed by three sequels, a movie in 2019, titled Maji Love Kingdom, and an animated movie in 2022, Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours.

Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: TABOO NIGHT XXXX's main trailer features Reiji, Ranmaru, Ai, and Camus

The official staff has posted the main trailer for Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: TABOO NIGHT XXXX ahead of the film's May 9, 2025, premiere in Japan. The promotional video begins with Ranmaru, Reiji, Ai, and Camus throwing warning letters and performing to their hearts' content in the live venue. The captivating trailer captures the wild atmosphere, accompanied by the main idols' breathtaking appearances.

Besides the one-minute-long trailer, the official staff has unveiled the main visual for Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: TABOO NIGHT XXXX. Drawn by Maki Fujioka, the movie's character designer, the visual features the main idols, Reiji, Ranmaru, Ai, and Camus dressed in black and white, phantom thief-like outfits, resembling Persona 5 characters.

In addition, the official staff announced that the franchise's previous movies, Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love Kingdom and Uta no Prince-sama: Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours, will receive special encore screenings in Japanese theatres for three weeks, beginning on March 7, 2025.

Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: TABOO NIGHT XXXX features the QUARTET NIGHT unit from the original franchise, starring Showtaro Morikubo as Reiji Kotobuki, Shota Aoi as Ai Mikaze, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ranmaru Kurosaki, and Tomoaki Maeno as Camus.

Ranmaru, Ai, and others in the trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Takeshi Furota is listed as the movie's chief director. Takeshi-san has previously contributed to the franchise's first film, Maji Love Kingdom. In addition, the main staff includes Akiko Seki as the film's director at A-1 Pictures. Chinatsu Kuruhana, the character designer of several films in the franchise, is credited as the director for this movie as well.

Hiroshi Nakajima is the CGI director, while Takeshi Okawa is the sub-CG director. Elements Garden is credited as the film's music composer, while Shochiku is the movie's distributor. Noriyasu Agamatsu is the original creator, along with Broccoli.

