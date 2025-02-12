Blue Orchestra Season 2 announces Fall 2025 premiere and episode count with teaser visual

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Blue Orchestra Season 2 announced that the sequel will premiere in Fall 2025. In addition, the anime's staff unveiled a new teaser visual and confirmed that the series will air a total of 21 episodes.

Blue Orchestra Season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 24 episodes from April 2023 to October 2023 for two consecutive cours. The series itself is an adaptation of Makoto Akui's web manga series of the same name. Shogakukan's Ura Sunday site and MangaONE have been serializing the manga since April 2017, with 11 volumes published thus far.

Blue Orchestra Season 2 debuts in Fall 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the latest announcement by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Blue Orchestra Season 2 is set to premiere in Fall 2025 on NHK Educational TV and run for 21 episodes. However, an exact release date hasn't been disclosed yet. In addition, the official staff announced that starting April 2025, the first installment will be rebroadcast every Sunday, at 5 pm JST, on NHK Educational TV.

Notably, the Fall season usually begins in late September or the first week of October. Aside from the broadcast details, the official staff has unveiled a teaser visual for the Blue Orchestra Season 2. The illustration features Hajime Aono passionately playing the violin. His avatar glistens as he stands under the spotlight.

Ritsuko Akine in Season 1 (Image via Nippon Animation)

While the cast members for the sequel haven't been announced yet, the previous voice actors from Season 1 could reprise their roles in the sequel. The previous season starred Shoya Chiba as Hajime Aono, Ai Kakuma as Ritsuko Akane, Shinba Tsuchiya as Nao Saeki, Makoto Furukawa as Ichiro Yamada, and others.

Jun Sakata, renowned for his contributions to To Your Eternity, was the chief producer and the production supervisor for the first season. Seiji Kishi directed the series at Nippon Animation, with Yuuko Kakihara handling the series scripts. Kazuaki Morita designed the anime's characters, while Akira Kosemura, Yuuki Kurihara, and Koichi Kuriyama composed the music.

About the anime

Hajime Aono in the anime (Image via Nippon Animation)

Based on Makoto Akui's web manga series, the anime centers around an orchestra club and tells the story of Hajime Aono, a genius violinist, who left his passion after being involved in a scandal.

However, the sound of his classmate, Ritsuko Akine, playing the violin reignites his passion. Blue Orchestra Season 2 will continue Aono's musical journey with his friends after third-year students retire from the orchestra club.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback