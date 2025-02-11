Netlfix's Devil May Cry reveals first key visual

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix share the first visual for the streaming platform’s Devil May Cry animated series. The key visual also reconfirmed the series’ release date of Thursday, April 3, 2025, with a presumed release time of 12AM Pacific Standard Time (PST).

While the key visual and Netflix’s post don’t offer any additional new information for the series,the animated series did recently confirm its opening theme song information. This was done via Netflix’s official X account posting the full opening theme sequence, which confirmed the anime’s opening theme as “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” by Limp Bizkit.

Devil May Cry animated series reveals first key visual ahead of April 2025 premiere

Expand Tweet

Trending

The new key visual for the Devil May Cry animated series primarily features Dante with his back turned to the camera. He’s seen holding his sword across his back while looking back and smirking. A caption reads “demon hunter for hire” above text showing the series’ name and release information. What is of significant note from the key visual is the reflection of a character in Dante’s sword, although the character isn’t fully seen.

Based on what can be seen here, this character seems to be the anthropomorphic white rabbit seen in the final scenes of the series’ first official trailer. The presence of a monocle in the character’s reflection on the key visual, as well as scars and white fur, all suggest these two to be the same character. Likewise, this character’s presence and specific presentation in both the key visual and trailer suggest him to be one of the series’ antagonists, if not the main villain.

Unfortunately, there’s not any other information which can be gleaned from the latest promotional material for the Devil May Cry animated series. However, fans can expect another trailer focused more on the overall narrative of the series’ first season to be revealed before the series’ premiere. For now, however, fans are simply left guessing based on what little promotional material has already been shared for the series.

Expand Tweet

The series is based on creator Hideki Kamiya and developer/publisher Capcom’s original video game series of the same name. Mainline entries of the series have sold 33 million copies as of December 2024 per Capcom’s official website. The first game was released in 2001 for the Sony Playstation.

The series has had six total mainline games, one of which served as a reboot of the series and was released in 2013. The fifth entry in the original storyline was released in 2019, and is also the latest mainline release for the series. A mobile-phone game for the franchise titled Peak of Combat was released in 2024 and based on the third game in the main storyline.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback