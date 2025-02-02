"The song fits pretty well" : Internet reacts as Netflix's Devil May Cry opening title features a Limp Bizkit track

One of the most anticipated animated releases this year is Netflix's Devil May Cry series. Set to release on the streaming platform in April 2025, the series is an adaptation of the hit Capcom video game series of the same name. On January 31, 2025, Netflix released the opening titles of the show, and it featured Limp Bizkit's hit classic "Rollin'", and safe to say, fans weren't expecting it.

Given that Devil May Cry is a product of the early 2000s, Limp Bizkit's track ends up fitting the show like a glove, as per fans.

The video games themselves lend to a bit of campiness and many fans believe that this is the reason why the track fits the show so well. Many were surprised to see Limp Bizkit be featured in the track.

Here are some of the reactions from fans across Reddit and X:

Trending

"I actually think the song fits pretty well with the opening animations. Funny to think a whole new generation will get introduced to Limp Bizkit this way lol," said one fan online on Reddit.

"Lol my phone is on silent so i was watching the first half without sound, just assumed the music was generic anime/rock. Turned the volume up to listen and was definitely not expecting Limp Bizkit," said another fan.

"Literally screamed when I heard the song. Holy s**t yes - we are so back baby. DMC is best when it’s goofy as hell," said another enthusiased fan.

"Song choice tells me everything I need to know. This is gonna be so f*****g goated dude," said another fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Many fans also commented on the nostalgic factor of the song. With the creators using Limp Bizkit for the opening of the Devil May Cry series, many fans recognized just how much of the 2000s vibe it brough along with it. Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Bro, this intro made me feel 15 again. The file name for this should be '2001.mp4'", said another fan.

"They knew what they were doing with that song. Right in the #nostalgia," said another fan.

"This opening f*****g rocks and if you think this is out of place you need to listen to the DMC battle themes again. This is just as good as Edgerunners using Franz Ferdinand. DMC anime has reclaimed Limp Bizkit," shared another fan.

Expand Tweet

When does Devil May Cry release on Netflix?

The official release date for the upcoming Devil May Cry series was revealed by Netflix in the same video where they showcased the opening titles for the series.

The series will debut on the streaming service on April 3, 2025. It is created by Adi Shankar - the same man who was responsible for bringing Castlevania to Netflix.

The official synopsis reads:

"Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

The Devil May Cry games were created by Hideki Kamiya and developed by Capcom. For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback