Alice in Borderland season 3 live-action confirms September 2025 release with teaser visual

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Netflix unveiled the teaser visual for Alice in Borderland season 3, confirming its September 2025 release. The live-action show's third season was announced in September 2023 and is soon set to premiere in late 2025.

Alice in Borderland, written and illustrated by Haro Aso, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday S and Weekly Shonen Sunday. SILVER LINK and Connect picked up the manga for an OVA, while Netflix picked it up for a live-action adaptation. With two seasons released, Netflix is gearing up for its third season.

Alice in Borderland season 3 unveils new teaser visual

Expand Tweet

Trending

On February 12, 2025, Netflix unveiled a teaser visual for the upcoming Alice in Borderland season 3. The live-action show was renewed for a third season on September 27, 2023, and is set to come out in September 2025.

As confirmed by Netflix, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are set to return as Ryouhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi in Alice in Borderland season 3.

Ryouhei Arisu as seen in Alice in Borderland live-action series (Image via Netflix)

The new teaser visual gives fans a glimpse of the two characters looking at a giant Joker card constructed far from their location. However, Arisu and Usagi aren't alone as the visual shows an additional character seated in a wheelchair beside them. Hence, fans expect to learn more about the remaining cast soon.

Netflix's caption for Alice in Borderland season 3 visual post:

"You’re not ready for the final game."

Fans must also note that Netflix's caption on the teaser visual post suggests that the upcoming third season will be the final season of the live-action series.

What is Alice in Borderland about?

Yuzuha Usagi as seen in Alice in Borderland live-action series (Image via Netflix)

Alice in Borderland follows the story of Ryouhei Arisu, who gets transported to an abandoned Tokyo dubbed "Borderland." There, Arisu allies with Yuzuha Usagi and is forced to compete in dangerous games. They needed to win the games to extend their "visas," which if expired, meant execution by a laser shot from the sky.

The live-action show's first season premiered on Netflix in December 2020 and the second season premiered in December 2022. With Alice in Borderland season 3 confirmed to be under production in September 2023, the live-action show is set to premiere its final season on Netflix in September 2025.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback