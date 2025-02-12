On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime shared three new character promotional videos for the main cast, Koichi Haimawari, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster. The series is slated to be released on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Under the production of Bones Films, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime serves as an adaptation of author Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrator Better Court's manga eponymous manga series. The manga itself serves as a prequel and spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi's celebrated manga series, My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime's character PVs showcase Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster in all their glory

The official staff for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime revealed three new character trailers for Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster. The PV for Koichi Haimawari depicts him as a university student working part-time jobs and volunteering for heroic works. In the PV, fans can see Koichi endearing himself to the locals as a kind person.

Meanwhile, the character PV for Pop☆Step showcases her two personalities. At first, she is seen as a freelance idol, merrily performing a live show in front of her admirers. On the other hand, when she's not on stage, Pop☆Step has a nonchalant aura about her. In the PV, she's seen scolding Koichi.

In addition to Koichi and Pop☆Step, the official staff for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime unveiled a promotional video for Knuckleduster. In the PV, Knuckleduster is seen working as a cleaner who specializes in exterminating trash. He punishes criminals with his strong fists. The short clip also features a moment where he orders Koichi to refill his beer supply.

It was previously announced that Shuichiro Umeda would voice Koichi Haimawari, while Ikumi Hasegawa would play Pop☆Step's role. Knuckleduster is voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya. Besides them, the series features the reprising cast members from My Hero Academia anime, including Kenta Miyake as All Might, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic, Junichi Suwabe as Eraser Head, Akeno Watanabe as Midnight, and Masamichi Kitada as Ingenium.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is set to debut on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV. Additionally, the series will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV from April 8, 2025. The details regarding the show's digital distribution will be revealed later.

Kenichi Suzuki directs the series at BONES Films, a subsidiary studio of Studio Bones, with Yosuke Kuroda handling the scripts. Takahito Yoshida is the character designer, while Yukihiro Watanabe is in charge of the series' art. Yingying is the show's photography director, while Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi are the music composers.

Based on Hideyuku Furuhashi's narrative, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime centers around illegal heroes, called the Vigilantes, who go out of their way to save the citizens from Villains, even if the public doesn't recognize them as licensed Heroes. The series primarily focuses on Koichi Haimawari, an ordinary university student, who becomes a Vigilante, with Knuckleduster and Pop☆Step.

