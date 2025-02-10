Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga ends in April 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 saw Rakuten begin listing the eighth volume of the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga series as its final overall. Likewise, this would suggest that the manga is ending with the release of its eight compilation volume, which Square Enix is set to ship in Japan on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

It’s worth emphasizing that the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga is also still ongoing monthly in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan manga magazine. Likewise, this would suggest that the series will both end its monthly publication run in April 2025, and soon after (or even simultaneously) ship the eighth compilation volume.

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga ending leaves anime’s sequel status in doubt

One of the biggest concerns regarding the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga’s conclusion is what it signifies for the series’ television anime adaptation. As of this article’s writing, no rumors nor official announcements regarding a second season for the anime series have been shared or made. While not especially unusual or uncommon, series successful enough to get a sequel season typically announce this soon after season 1’s end.

Likewise, the main function of the anime industry in Japan is to effectively serve as an advertisement for the manga series or general written source material it adapts. In turn, an anime adaptation is unlikely to be continued if the anime either doesn’t translate to additional manga sales, or would be adapting an already concluded series. While these aren’t necessarily ironclad truths, they are accurate as general guidelines and expectations from this relationship.

In turn, the Studio Apartment, Good Lightning, Angel Included manga’s imminent conclusion, combined with the lack of season 2 news currently, doesn’t suggest an anime sequel is coming. While there is still a possibility such an announcement is made, the manga’s April 2025 conclusion would come one year after the anime adaptation began airing. Typically speaking, a sequel season would’ve at least been rumored as in production by now, if not fully announced.

The anime premiered in Japan first on the ABEMA service on March 30, 2024, one week before its television premiere of April 6 at 10 PM Japanese Standard Time on Tokyo MX. The series would later air on BS NTV, Kansai TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi. Crunchyroll streamed the anime internationally as it aired in Japan weekly. Yen Press publishes the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga in English and describes its story:

“Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!”

