5 best manga endings (& 5 more that didn't live up to expectations)

Manga endings can leave a lasting impact, shaping how we remember a series. As a longtime manga reader. From the satisfying manga endings of beloved titles to the disappointing finales that left readers unfulfilled, this article explores the spectrum of manga endings.

From Fullmetal Alchemist and Mob Psycho 100, where the stories concluded with emotional depth and thoughtful resolutions to Future Diary and The Seven Deadly Sins, which didn’t quite meet the expectations they set.

This article lists five manga with standout endings and five that missed the mark, offering a balanced look at the triumphs and disappointments in manga storytelling. Whether you're a seasoned manga enthusiast or a newcomer to the medium, this comprehensive guide will enlighten and entertain as one unpack the triumphs and tribulations of the manga endings.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Fullmetal Alchemist, Assassination Classroom, and others are among the best manga endings

1) Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Bones )

There are very few manga series that have better endings than Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist. The series is about two brothers who try to bring back their bodies with the help of alchemy as the result of a failed transmutation, and the series finale is as exquisite. The conclusion is well rounded and the characters are left with the justice they deserve or the punishment they deserve.

Edward loses alchemy abilities and offers one of his arms to bring his brother Alphonse back to life which serves as an example of equivalent exchange. The concluding chapters contain much passion, powerful combats, and plausible character developments, which serve as an example of how such a vast and intricate series should be wrapped up.

2) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

The ending of Mob Psycho 100 is perhaps as fitting as Mob’s character development can get. Humor, action, and emotional scenes have always been defining this series, and the finale is no exception to that rule. Mob’s process of development of his character is complete when he comes to terms with his emotions.

The conclusion is very positive, and attractive and offers the audience an inspirational message regarding self-acceptance and the role of emotions. It’s a fitting end to a story that was always more interested in what was going on inside the heads of its protagonists than around them.

3) Dungeon Meshi

Dungeon Meshi (Image via Trigger)

Dungeon Meshi by Ryoko Kui is a unique blend of fantasy and culinary storytelling. It is one of the manga endings which is a feast in itself, bringing together all the elements that made the manga special. The narrative, which follows a group of adventurers who cook and eat the monsters they encounter in a dungeon, concludes with a satisfying resolution to both the adventure and the relationships between the characters.

The final chapters deliver on the promise of an epic quest while maintaining the manga’s quirky charm. It’s a delightful and well-rounded ending that leaves readers both satisfied and hungry for more.

4) Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche )

For lovers of humor, action, and slice-of-life themes, Yusei Matsui’s Assassination Classroom is definitely a manga that delivers both laugh, energy, and emotions to the last chapter. This pictures the climax of the story of Class 3-E and their attempts at executing their super-powered Teacher, Koro-sensei.

The conclusion of the Teacher Koro Killing arc and the death of Koro-sensei is done well to give a fitting end that holds meaning and substance. Their individuation process and the insights they have gained are again summed up in the last chapter and make for a fitting and moving end which is about life and death and learning.

5) ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

ReLIFE by Yayoiso is a contemporary concept of a second chance and a nice conclusion to the tale of change in one’s life. The manga belongs to the genre of harem-comedy and is the story of a 27-year-old man named Arata Kaizaki who is given an opportunity to return to high school.

The ending is rather reflective of his actions, the emotional connections he established, and the costs of his actions. The conclusion is, thus, emotional, which supplies precisely the correct dose of closure and optimism. The manga ending ties back to the ideas of redemption and the significance of human bonds.

Tokyo Revengers, Berserk, and others are among manga endings that didn’t live up to expectations

1) Future Diary (Mirai Nikki)

Future Diary (Image via Asread)

Future Diary by Sakae Esuno is an exhilarating manga from the beginning to almost the last chapter but the final chapter left many fans unhappy. This is a story of a fatal game in which people use diaries that foresee the future, it puts much tension and develops intricate relations, especially between the main characters Yuki and Yuno.

But the last major cycle is overstuffed: there are side plots and multiple storylines, and the denouement is hasty and unpleasing. The last shot only confuses the audience, instead of giving answers, it prompts more questions in the reader’s mind. Despite being billed as a great show with the potential of running for several series, a letdown was witnessed when the whole manga ended.

2) The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Of the popular shonen manga released before the new century, its ending was one of the most disappointing: The Seven Deadly Sins by Nakaba Suzuki. The show about the adventures of knights in a magical kingdom was more or less problematic in its hurried and somewhat schematic finale. The last fight was supposed to be the culmination of years of development of the characters and the plot itself

In fact, the conclusion of major characters’ arcs and storyline twists looked rushed and contrived. Furthermore, the epilogue serves to create the next generation and received rather a mixed response since it failed to give adequate and satisfactory endings to have been built throughout the series for the characters’ emotions and arcs.

3) Berserk

Berserk (Image via (Oriental Light and Magic Studio)

Berserk by Kentaro Miura remains one of the most read and cherished manga up to date but however disappeared in the middle of an episode leaving fans with only imaginations to work with. Miura’s death in 2021 means that Berserk will not receive a proper conclusion, and thus the story of Guts and his fight against the world and the darkness will remain unresolved.

Although it has been possible for Miura’s assistants to take over and write the rest of the series, the series still falls short of the conclusion that fans have been yearning for the last two decades. It is bereft with the fans and the readers left to contemplate how Miura would have developed the intricate and intense storylines that he penned.

4) The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

The Promised Neverland, by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, began as a sociability horror where children would attempt to escape a hellish orphanage only to fall short towards the end. The manga establishes a lot of promising arcs in the beginning and all of them are tense, well-scripted, and full of suspense but, later the manga becomes unluckier.

The last arc has been sparsed out for thirty episodes, however contains the main plots of the series and their resolutions, with fans complaining that everything happens too fast and conveniently. To a great extent, it seems as though the manga ending was developed in a different light than the rest of the series; therefore, many people are frustrated with the manga ending.

5) Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

Ken Wakui’s series Tokyo Revengers was a sensation of the year due to time travel and an exciting theme of the battle with a gang and complex characters’ relationships; however, the ending is far from satisfying. The plot of Tokyo Revengers showing the attempts of the protagonist Takemichi to save his friends and alter the course is a powerful way to establish multiple timelines and complex characters’ relations.

That being said, the last few chapters are filled with plot twists that do not seem earned and a denouement that negates most of the dramatic consequences and conflict set up by the story. The scariest thing was that the pacing was rushed, and the ending delivered while going for the ‘happily ever after’ feel appeared somewhat contrived and did not make much sense.

Many fans were disappointed at what they felt was the failure of the series to fully blossom into the best it could be.

To conclude

This exploration of manga endings, one thing is clear to the fans, the manga endings can either make or break the entire experience. The five inspiring manga endings one examined, from the masterful resolution of Fullmetal Alchemist to the gut-punch finale of Assassination Classroom, showcase the kind of brilliant storytelling and character development that elevate a good manga into a true classic.

On the flip side, disappointing manga endings like Future Diary and Tokyo Revengers serve as sobering reminders that even the most promising premises can falter in the home stretch. The fans have learned to approach manga endings with cautious optimism, bracing myself for the possibility of letdown. But when the fans are lucky enough to witness those rare manga endings that leave them in awe, their hearts and minds are forever changed.

