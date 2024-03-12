Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime confirms early streaming release

The Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime has been confirmed to come out on April 6, 2024, in Japan, although it was announced this Tuesday that the series would release the first episode exclusively on March 30 through the ABEMA streaming service. There was also confirmation of the studio involved and the different platforms that will stream the series when it comes out in April.

Furthermore, there was also more news of the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime, such as a promotional video and the confirmation that Okuruto Noboru is the studio in charge of this production. This anime's official website also confirmed the ending theme song, titled Sunny Canvas, which will be played by SoundOrion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

The Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime is getting an early streaming release

Expand Tweet

It has been confirmed that Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime will come out on March 30 as an early release on the ABEMA streaming platform in Japan. This anime will come out on April 6 on several networks such as BS NTV, Kansai TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi, which are going to be the usual platforms to show each episode of the series on a weekly release schedule.

The ending theme song has also been confirmed to be Sunny Canvas and will be performed by SoundOrion while the studio involved in the project is Okuruto Noboru. For those interested in the original manga, it is currently being published by Yen Press in English.

Some of the staff involved in the project include Kenta Ōnishi as the director of the project, Shogo Yasukawa as the supervisor and writer of the scripts, and Yuya Uetake as the character designer. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa is in charge of making the music of the anime and Yui Ogura is playing the series' opening theme song Kimi Iro no Kiseki (Your Color's Miracle).

The premise of the series

The two main characters in the series (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime is a romantic comedy that focuses on the protagonist, Shintarō Tokumitsu, having to deal with an angel he finds in his new apartment. Yen Press describes the story as follows:

"Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!"

Related articles

Senpai wa Otokonoko anime reveals July 2024 release date

The Boy and the Heron wins Hayao Miyazaki his second Best Animated Feature Award at Oscars 2024

Astro Note anime announces April 2024 release date and more with new PV