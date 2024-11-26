10 best idol anime that you should watch

Idol anime, which focus on characters pursuing careers as singers, dancers, or performers, have become enormously popular in recent years. With flashy costumes, catchy music, and plenty of drama, idol anime offer a uniquely fun take on a variety of genres, including slice-of-life, fantasy, and even mystery.

For those who are new to idol anime, there’s never been a better time to start watching. From classics that helped define the genre to exciting new releases, today’s idol anime feature memorable characters, fantastic animation, and stories full of humor and heart.

Here are some of the best idol anime worth adding to the watchlist. Whether viewers are longtime fans or completely new to magical girl performances, they are bound to discover a new favorite!

10 idol anime that will steal your heart

1. Love Live! School Idol Project

Love Live! School Idol Project (Image via Sunrise)

Love Live! School Idol Project has earned its place as one of the most iconic idol anime of all time. The show played a major role in popularizing the multimedia approach to idol anime, with songs performed by its voice actresses and concerts selling out venues across Japan.

It follows a group of nine high school girls who form an idol group in hopes of saving their school from shutting down due to a lack of applicants. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, they pour their hearts and souls into becoming school idols.

Brimming with radiantly animated performances, countless catchy songs, and no shortage of comedic moments between its lovable cast, Love Live! is regarded as a must-watch of the idol genre.

2. The Idolmaster

The Idolmaster (Image via A-1 Pictures)

First emerging as an arcade game in 2005, The Idolmaster has expanded into a bona fide media juggernaut with anime, manga, concerts, and countless songs under its belt.

The 2011 Idol anime follows a producer who works for the talent agency 765 Production as he trains a group of 13 girls, some of whom are already idols, while others are aspiring to stardom.

While the girls experience their fair share of failures and mishaps on their journey to success, each episode captures why a life in the spotlight is worth pursuing: performing live and making fans smile. With vibrant visuals, catchy J-pop, and strong characters, The Idolmaster has captivated viewers for over a decade.

3. BanG Dream!

BanG Dream! (Image via Issen and Xebec)

For music lovers who want their anime to turn things up a notch, BanG Dream! definitely delivers. Focusing on five high school girls who form an energetic rock band, the show introduces newcomers to the vibrant world of Japanese band music.

Smartly written conflicts, stellar musical sequences, and a colorful art style courtesy of animation studio Issen make BanG Dream! an easy recommendation for music fans seeking something heavier.

With three seasons and English covers of Japanese songs, aspiring musicians can jam along too. From heartstring-plucking ballads to headbanging rock ’n’ roll, the talented cast of BanG Dream! rocks every performance.

4. Aikatsu!

Aikatsu! (Image via Sunrise and Bandai Namco Pictures)

As a long-running TV Tokyo series featuring several hundred episodes, Aikatsu! gives viewers an unparalleled glimpse into the daily lives of idol performers. Spanning competitions, concerts, photoshoots, interviews, and more, the show explores every facet of the industry.

It follows Ichigo, a cheery girl who enrolls in Starlight Academy to train as an idol after being inspired by her favorite group. Before long, she befriends a talented cast of classmates while navigating the ups and downs of the spotlight.

Aikatsu! shines not just through its CGI dance sequences, but also its endearing and developed cast. Fans praise the strong pacing and attention to detail that goes into everything from costume design to animation quality.

5. Zombieland Saga

Zombieland Saga (Image via MAPPA)

In an unexpected twist on the formula, Zombieland Saga fuses elements of horror and comedy into an idol anime filled with genuine heart. The story begins as protagonist Sakura is killed and then resurrected as a zombie by Kotaro Tatsumi.

She’s then informed her only purpose now is to be part of an all-zombie idol group primed for Saga domination.The wacky premise evolves from absurdity into a thought-provoking exploration of motivation and connection through shared passions.

Stunningly animated and loaded with an astounding soundtrack, Zombieland Saga delivers idol action like no other Idol anime.

6. Wake Up, Girls!

Wake Up, Girls! (Image via Ordet and Tatsunoko Production)

Within a genre largely characterized by idealistic tropes of glitz and glamour, Wake Up, Girls! offers a grounded take on the realities of being an idol performer.

The show chronicles an idol group struggling to find an audience until a chance viral video offers them potential for mainstream success. However, achieving fame requires immense commitment and perseverance from the seven girls to overcome countless hurdles.

Dynamic characterization and narrative complexity have drawn praise for depicting not just the appeal of being an idol, but also the endless hard work necessary behind the scenes. Balancing drama and humor masterfully, Wake Up, Girls! remains a one-of-a-kind watch.

7. Revue Starlight

Revue Starlight (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For those seeking an idol anime unrestrained by convention, look no further than Revue Starlight. The series utilizes elements of suspense and action to chronicle a hidden musical competition occurring at a prestigious Seisho music academy.

By day, protagonist Karen Aijou enrolls in the school and befriends an elite group of female students poised for stardom on the stage. But the girls also engage in magical revue battles where their performances hold much greater purpose and meaning than simple entertainment.

Surreal visuals and themes of sacrifice supplement the emotional core of Revue Starlight to create an artistic viewing experience unlike any other idol series.

8. Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

As one of the newest rising stars within the idol genre, Oshi no Ko puts an intriguing spin on conventional tropes by framing its narrative through mystery and familial bonds.

The story follows Gorou Amemiya, an obstetrician who is a fan of the rising idol Ai Hoshino. After his untimely death, he is reincarnated as Ai's son, Aqua Hoshino, alongside another reincarnated soul, who becomes his twin sister Ruby.

Following Ai's tragic murder shortly after their birth, Aqua dedicates himself to uncovering the identity of her killer and seeking revenge while ensuring his sister pursues her dream of becoming a top idol. Riveting drama and gorgeous animation have captivated viewers.

9. Uta no Prince-sama

Uta no Prince-sama (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For devoted idol fans yearning for romantic dynamics beyond platonic friendships and rivalries, Uta no Prince-sama cranks melodrama up to maximum levels by placing its idol story in a reverse harem setting.

Heroine Haruka enrolls in Saotome Academy where she aims to become a composer. Partnered with talented and attractive male idols for collaborative projects, she navigates relationships with them while chasing her musical dreams.

Across four seasons and a film thus far, Uta no Prince-sama draws viewers into the private lives of uniquely charming singers. Flirtatious fluff and beautiful men serenading Haruka make every episode a joy to witness!

10. Idoly Pride

Idoly Pride (Image via Lerche)

Idoly Pride follows several young girls—most notably Kotono Nagase—as they train to become pop idols at the talent agency Hoshimi Production. The Idol anime has beautiful animation and cheery J-pop songs as the girls pursue their dreams and deal with rivalries.

Kotono is inspired by the legacy of her late sister, Mana Nagase, a talented idol whose influence shapes the story. They soon learn they’ll have to work together to achieve real idol success. With interesting personalities like the determined Kotono and her fellow trainees, Idoly Pride develops its characters well.

There are rivalries and challenges that fill out the cast. The Idol anime can feel formulaic at times, but the charming girls and catchy music make it an enjoyable watch overall.

Those who are searching for fun, feel-good anime with great music, idol anime deliver in spades. From the emotional struggles of achieving stardom in The Idolmaster to the bizarre undead hilarity of Zombieland Saga, there are idol anime to suit every taste.

