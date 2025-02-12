Sword of the Demon Hunter anime announces March 2025 premiere and more with first PV

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the official website and X handle for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime unveiled the first promotional video for the series. The short clip confirmed the show's March 31, 2025, release date, consecutive cour run, and the ending theme song. The anime was previously slated to release in June 2024 but was postponed due to production issues.

Under the production of Yokohama Animation Lab, the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime is an adaptation of Moto'o Nakanishi and illustrator Tamaki's historical fantasy light novel series of the same name. Futabasha serialized the novels from 2019 to 2023 for 14 tankobon volumes.

Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's first trailer announces the March 31, 2025, revised release date

According to the first promotional video shared by the official staff on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime will premiere with a special one-hour-length episode on March 31, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, on April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST on BS Fuji, and on April 2, 2025, at 2:30 am JST, on MBS channel.

Starting the second episode, the anime will switch to its regular programming slot on Tokyo MX on April 8, 2025, at 12 am JST, and then on MBS and BS Fuji on April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. Information regarding the digital distribution of historical anime will be revealed in the future.

Notably, the first full-length trailer for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime features Jina, Shirayuki, Suzune, and other important characters who will appear in the series. The PV captures the show's fantastical atmosphere and historical setting. In addition, the video reveals and previews the ending theme, Sen-ya Ichi-ya (One Thousand and One Nights), performed by Hilcrhyme ft. Izumi Nakasone (HY).

Cast, staff, and the plot of Sword of the Demon Hunter anime

Jinta, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The anime stars Taku Yashiro as Jinta, Reina Ueda as Suzune, Saori Hayami as Shirayuki, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Assimilation Demon, and Yui Kondo as Clairvoyant Demon. Kazuya Aiura directs the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab, with Deko Akao supervising the scripts. Taro Ikegami designs the characters, while Ryuichi Takada, Kuniyuki Takahashi, and Keiichiro Hirokawa are credited as music composers.

Set in the Edo period, Sword of the Demon Hunter anime centers around Jinta and his sister, Suzune, who escape from their home and seek refuge in a mountain village. Later, Jina grows up to become a fine swordsman and vows to protect the village's priestess, Shirayuki. However, while confronting a Demon in a forest, Jinta learns a shocking truth about himself.

As such, the series will explore Jina's adventure as he hunts down Demons to protect his close ones.

