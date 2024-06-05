Sword of the Demon Hunter anime delayed to 2025, new format announced

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime announced that the show's release has been postponed to 2025 due to production delays. The anime was slated to premiere on June 27, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other channels with a one-hour special episode.

According to the revised schedule, Sword of the Demon Hunter anime will premiere in 2025, with two consecutive cours, i.e., half-yearly cours. The anime serves as a television adaptation of the eponymous historical fantasy light novel series by Moto'o Nakanishi (author), and Tamaki (illustrator).

The official team behind the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime shared a message on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to announce that the show has been postponed to 2025 because of production issues.

The anime was originally slated to broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS-Fuji networks in Japan from July 2024, after a special one-hour episode on June 27, 2024.

Jinta, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

However, the production committee has revealed that the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime will now air in 2025, with two consecutive cours (half-year run). More details regarding the anime's new release schedule will be announced later.

The official staff has sincerely apologized to fans, who have been looking forward to the historical fantasy anime's release. At the same time, they assured the viewers that they would do everything to deliver the anime in a "better form."

Cast and staff for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime

Jinta wields his blade against the demons (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Even though the release of the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime has been postponed, the anime's team hasn't revealed any changes in the cast and staff. It was earlier announced that Taku Yashiro would perform the role of the protagonist, Jinta, with Reina Ueda as Suzune.

Saori Hayami stars in the anime as Shirayuki, while Yui Kondo plays the Clairvoyant Demon. Hiroshi Shirokuma voices the Assimilation Demon.

Kazuya Aiura, renowned for his contributions to Assassins Pride and other titles, directs the series at the Yokohama Animation Lab. Deko Akao supervises the series' scripts, with Taro Ikegami as the character designer. Ryuichi Takada, Kuniyuki Takahashi, and Keiichi Hirokawa are enlisted as the anime's music composers.

Based on Moto'o Nakanishi's light novels, the narrative for the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime is set in the Edo period, where Jinta, a young man, flees with his little sister from their home and seeks refuge in a mountain village.

Years later, Jinta trains and becomes a skilled swordsman, capable of protecting the priestess of the village's shrine, Shirayuki. One day, while on a mission in a forest, the man confronts a malevolent demon, who discloses a shocking truth.

The anime focuses on Jinta's epic fantasy journey, as he hunts down demons through time, and protects the ones dear to him. In this quest, Jinta comes to face his own dark side as well.

